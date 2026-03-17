smoke week everyday

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Snoop Dogg's "Smoke Weed Everyday" Trademark Gets Rejected For Several Reasons
Snoop Dogg already owns a Los Angeles dispensary and Amsterdam coffeeshop that operate under the acronym, "S.W.E.D."
By
Cole Blake
March 17, 2026