Snoop Dogg is one of the most legendary rappers of all time, so of course he was going to get a biopic at some point. The film is currently in development from Universal Pictures and Death Row Pictures following the latter's NBCUniversal deal, and stars Jonathan Daviss as the iconic MC.

Per Deadline, Craig Brewer of Hustle & Flow and Coming 2 America fame will direct, whereas Snoop, Brian Grazer, and Death Row Pictures president Sara Ramaker are producing. As caught by AllHipHop, Entertainment Tonight asked Snoop and his future on-screen counterpart about the movie.

"Jonathan is the whole thing, man," the Death Row lyricist remarked. "He’s a dynamic actor, he’s a great spirit, and he’s a learner. He’s able to take things and make it better. Just to have him around me and to see how he engulfs the spirit. How my family gravitates to him. Just a beautiful thing to be able to find somebody that can actually do justice to you while you're still here and able to see it."

"Man, playing a character like Dogg, he's an icon," Daviss expressed concerning Snoop Dogg and his ventures. "He's so many things. But I really wanted to get down to who he was as a person. Like, a loving person and why people gravitate towards him and what that is about him. It's been amazing just getting to explore that as an actor. I can't wait for y'all to see what we do."

Jonathan Daviss Snoop Dogg

Elsewhere, Daviss explained how he's taking Snoop Dogg's massive public image in "small pieces" with Tha Doggfather's guidance and support of growth. The rapper remarked that the film will tackle his evolution and teachings, what he learned, and what kind of person he is.

Also, the interviewer asked about Snoop Dogg's BET Awards honor, as he received the Ultimate Icon Tribute Award. "Love conquers all," he remarked of folks celebrating him despite recent backlash. "Through the hate, you got to find the way to push love. And that's what I've always been able to do. My grandmother always told me my work will continue to speak for me. Many can speak on me or try to speak about me. But my work is gon' speak for me."

In addition, the Long Beach legend celebrated his peers and the next generation at the BET Awards. The interviewer also asked Snoop's wife Shante Broadus about Jonathan Daviss' casting. For the record, Shante and the rest of the team doesn't know who's playing her in the biopic yet. Her dream casting is Gail Bean.