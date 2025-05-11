Snoop Dogg Hints "Murder Was The Case" Film On The Way

Snoop Dogg's story is headed to the big screen.

A Starz's anthology about the rapper's infamous trial was announced in 2021. 50 Cent at the helm, it was canceled in 2022. In a now-deleted tweet at the time, 50 blamed Starz for the cancellation.

“@SnoopDogg Murder was the case is no longer in production at STARZ.” He continued, “I give them the alley-oop, they drop the damn ball. Anyway I hope Snoop tell his story.”

The series named Murder Was The Case. The series would have took a deep dive into the rapper's world centered around the rapper fighting for his life in court after a scary shooting. It was based on the real life incident that occurried in Snoop's hometown in 1993.

Snoop Dogg, who went by Snoop Doggy Dog in 1993, was excited to have his story told on TV. In 2021, he said, “I am excited to finally tell the story of ‘Murder was the Case.’”

He continued, “This was a pivotal moment in my life and career, and I’ve deliberately waited until I found the right partner to bring this to the screen. You are now about to witness the strength of street knowledge.”

Snoop Dogg Movie

Snoop's latest post shows signs that the anthology is back. Last month, Snoop Dogg signed a film deal for his Death Row Records with Universal Pictures. Universal is the same spot that released the classic biopic Straight Outta Compton.

50 Cent has become a television tycoon in the last decade following the success of his Power Universe and other franchise such as Den of Theives and BMF. 50's acting career continues to thrive with roles in action films like Expendables 4.

The Power Universe has announced two new spin-offs coming in 2026. 50 also announced a Chinatown drama series coming soon last week.