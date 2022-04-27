casting
- Pop CultureAdam22 Says He Didn't Expect Lena The Plug Tape's Casting To Be So Viral On No JumperDepending on who's starring, there are different cultural implications, which Adam apparently let go over his head when it came to casting Jason Luv.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Considered For Part In Safdie Brothers MovieMeg is expanding her already impressive resume.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureAdam Sandler & The Safdie Brothers Tap Megan Thee Stallion For Upcoming Movie: ReportFilm fanatics are eager to see what the "Uncut Gems" collaborators are cooking up, potentially in cahoots with the "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesCamila Cabello Cast In Chiwetel Ejiofor’s "Rob Peace"Camila Cabello will star alongside Jay Will, Mary J. Blige and Chiwetel Ejiofor. By Emily Burr
- TVJames Bond Role Might Go To Lucien Laviscount Of "Emily In Paris" Fame: ReportThe 30-year-old British actor is in talks to be the next famous face to bring 007 to life.By Hayley Hynes
- TVNew Marvel "Wonder Man" Series To Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen IIThe “Aquaman” actor is ready to make his debut in the Marvel comic universe. Will it be more “clown work,” like his time at the DCU? We’ll have to wait and see.By Balen Mautone
- Pop Culture"Beverly Hills Cop 4" To Star Taylour Paige & Joseph Gordon-Levitt Alongside Eddie MurphyThe Netflix original will be titled "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley," and Mark Molloy is set to direct.By Hayley Hynes
- TVSalma Hayek & Annie Murphy Being Eyed For "Black Mirror" Season 6Aaron Paul and Zazie Beetz are among those already attached to the upcoming season.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureSZA To Appear Alongside Former Porn Star Chloe Cherry In Upcoming “Tuna Melt” MovieThe projected has been described as an “updated ‘Pulp Fiction’ meets ‘High Fidelity.’”By Hayley Hynes
- Movies"Alina Of Cuba" Producer Responds To Backlash To James Franco Being Casted As Fidel CastroA producer on "Alina of Cuba" has responded to John Leguizamo's recent criticism of the film.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJohnny Depp's Rep Says Claims Of Him Reprising Captain Jack Sparrow Are "False"Margot Robbie is being eyed to star in "Pirates 6," and some think Depp could make a cameo as her dad.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMGK Explains Why Drake Didn't Play "Fake Drake" In His "Good Mourning" FilmMGK didn't have a Marvel-sized budget to send a jet for Drizzy.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureFKA Twigs To Star Beside Bill Skarsgård In "The Crow" RebootTwigs previously appeared in Shia LaBeouf's "Honey Boy."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureChloe Bailey Cast In "Praise This," Upcoming Youth Choir Comedy FilmTina Gordon will be directing the new project, which is apparently being eyed for a "Pitch Perfect" sort-of franchise.By Hayley Hynes