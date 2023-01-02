Talk of which actor will next play James Bond has been circulating across the internet in recent years. Of course, Idris Elba may be the man for the job. Now, though, a younger actor is entering the chat – Lucien Laviscount.

You may be familiar with the 30-year-old for his work on Netflix’s Emily in Paris series. He plays the love interest of lead actress Lily Collins onscreen, Alfie for the last two seasons. His effortless ability to charm audiences as an elegant heartthrob is said to be what caught the eye of 007 producers.

Lucien Laviscount is seen during the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on June 05, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/WireImage)

An insider tells Daily Mail, “Lucien ticks all of the boxes. He is a super talented actor, is extremely handsome and in the past 18 months has won lots of new fans since he joined ‘Emily in Paris.'”

“Bond bosses are already saying how you can see him in the 007 tuxedo, how dapper and fitting to the role he will look,” they additionally noted.

While the reviews sound mostly positive, executives reportedly have their concerns as well. In 2011, Laviscount appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, which some producers consider “low-brow stuff not fitting of a Bond actor.” However, the overall opinion of him remains high.

According to TMZ, stunt testing for the next Bond film is being greenlit at Pinewood Studios. If so, a final decision regarding the titular role’s casting is likely to come out soon.

Daniel Craig concluded his time as 007 with 2021’s No Time to Die. Before his five-film run, which began with Casino Royale, Piers Brosnan was the dapper spy in a suit.

The longest gap between films came from the transition of the aforementioned actors, spanning four years. Other James Bond stars, such as Sean Connery, Roger Moore, and Timothy Dalton, had no more than a year or two between takeovers.

Do you think Lucien Laviscount makes a strong 007 contender? Sound off in the comments, and check back later for more pop culture news.

[Via] [Via]