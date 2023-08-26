Adam22 Says He Didn’t Expect Lena The Plug Tape’s Casting To Be So Viral On No Jumper

Discussion around Lena The Plug’s tape with Jason Luv, and Adam22 of No Jumper‘s thoughts on it, seems far from over. Moreover, the media host keeps speaking on it, whether because his guests ask him about it or because he knows how hotly debated and memed it is online. For example, Adam recently explained to Van Lathan that he never thought that Luv’s casting would be so viral and such a big part of the buzz. While he made some questionable comments about the “racial part of the storyline,” he explained how it never crossed his mind that who the other actor was would be just as important as the fact that his wife is making a tape with someone else.

“The thing is, I feel kind of naive now,” Adam22 began. “Because I wasn’t thinking ‘Oh, it’ll be way more viral if it’s a black dude.’ Now having seen how this played out, I’m like ‘Oh s**t, that would’ve been a huge wasted opportunity if we had a white guy do it.’ The racial part of the storyline was a gigantic part, but that didn’t really occur to me because I wasn’t thinking about it like that. See, now you’re making me feel even more naive. Me and her- you can scour my text messages. In retrospect, I feel like an idiot for not thinking about that.”

Adam22 Says He Was Oblivious To Viral Casting In Lena The Plug Tape

“I don’t believe you,” Van Lathan replied. “Bro, this is another part of the ‘white devil’ narrative. I don’t believe you! You let a n***a that looks like he plays middle linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens. You know what I’m saying? As culturally aware and educated as you are, you don’t think that your wife f***ing that guy is gonna be a much bigger deal than a white dude?”

Meanwhile, it seems like Adam22 and Lena regret working with Luv overall, as they all started some beef afterwards. It’s been one of the weirdest and most uncomfortable stories of the year so far, but one that surely isn’t over just yet. Hopefully they all move on to bigger things that can leave this behind in the dust. With that in mind, keep checking in with HNHH for more big updates on this bizarre tale.

