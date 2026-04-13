Ranking Every Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 From Worst To Best

Travis Scott and the Air Jordan 4 have one of the most fascinating stories in sneaker collab history. The Houston rapper only ever put one colorway out to the public, but the rabbit hole of friends-and-family pairs and unreleased samples that followed has kept collectors obsessed for years.

Some of these shoes have never been officially released. Some have sold for over $20,000 on the secondary market. All of them are worth talking about. Here is every Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 ranked from worst to best:

How Travis Scott And The Air Jordan 4 Became Legend

DOWNEY, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Travis Scott surprises crew and customers at McDonald's for the launch of the Travis Scott Meal on September 08, 2020 in Downey, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for McDonald's)

Travis Scott's relationship with Jordan Brand began quietly. Before the Air Jordan 1 collabs made him the most important sneaker collaborator of his generation, his first Jordan Brand project was an Air Jordan 4.

It made sense on a personal level. Scott had spoken publicly about how the Jordan 4 shaped his love of footwear growing up in Houston. When Jordan Brand gave him the silhouette in 2018, he paid direct homage to that hometown connection.

The colorway was inspired by the Houston Oilers, his favorite football team as a kid. The shoe sold out instantly. It then set off a chain reaction of unreleased colorways and F&F pairs that the sneaker world is still chasing.

The Air Jordan 4 became the foundational piece of the entire Cactus Jack collab universe. To this day, it remains the most mythologized silhouette in his entire catalog.

5. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 "F&F Cactus Jack"

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This one sits at the bottom, not because it looks bad, but because it is the hardest to define. It is essentially an alternate version of the retail Cactus Jack with one key difference. The heel features the classic Nike Air branding instead of the Jumpman logo.

That detail alone makes it technically closer to the OG 1989 Air Jordan 4's spirit than the general-release pair. It was made exclusively for the friends and family of Travis Scott and Jordan Brand. Very few people have ever seen one in person.

The shoe itself is beautiful, and the Nike Air heel gives it a slightly more premium, purist feel. It ranks last only because the colorway is essentially the same as the retail version above it. Also, the F&F means most people will never interact with it on any level beyond a photo.

4. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 "Mocha" (F&F)

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The "Mocha" is the most understated of all the Travis Scott Air Jordan 4 colorways, and it might be the most wearable. The mushroom brown nubuck upper is earthy and rich without being loud. Also, it sits beautifully against the black detailing and Cactus Jack branding on the heel.

This colorway was never released publicly and was made exclusively for friends and family in 2018. It is also historically significant because it predated the entire wave of brown and taupe-toned sneakers that took over the market in the early 2020s.

Looking at this shoe now, it feels genuinely ahead of its time. The resale market reflects that, with legitimate pairs fetching extraordinary prices when they surface. The "Mocha" is the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 that the general public never got and probably should have.

3. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 "Olive" (Sample/F&F)

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The "Olive" is the most coveted unreleased Travis Scott sneaker, full stop. The dusty olive nubuck upper is one of the cleanest color executions on any Air Jordan 4, and the mismatched heel branding with Nike Air on one side and Cactus Jack on the other gives it a detail that feels intentional and clever.

Multiple variations of this shoe have surfaced over the years, including a sample version without the tortoise shell detailing. Jordan Brand came close to releasing it to the public, but it never happened.

Comparisons to the "Union Taupe Haze" Air Jordan 4 are drawn whenever that shoe drops because the color story is so similar. The "Olive" is one of the strongest shoe designs in Travis Scott's entire collab catalog and the fact that it remains out of reach for almost everyone only adds to its appeal.

2. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 "Purple" (F&F)

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The "Purple" is the Air Jordan 4 that put Travis Scott's unreleased catalog in the same conversation as the Eminem Encore and the Undefeated Jordan 4. The rich purple suede upper is bold and unapologetic in a way that none of the other colorways in this lineup are.

It draws direct visual comparisons to those all-time grail Jordan 4s, and that connection has made it one of the most lusted-after sneakers in the entire collab universe. Legitimate pairs have traded hands on the secondary market for over $20,000.

Rumors of a retail release surfaced as recently as 2024 before being officially shut down, which only reinforced how special the shoe feels to collectors. The fact that it will probably never be released makes it more legendary, not less. The "Purple" is the one that got away, and sneakerheads may never stop waiting for it.

1. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 "Cactus Jack"

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The only one the public ever got, and it earned its status as the defining Travis Scott sneaker of that era completely on its own merits. The light blue suede upper, inspired by the Houston Oilers uniform, is immediately striking. Further, the black-and-red detailing on the lace cage, tongue, and heel tab, along with the Cactus Jack smiley face logo, replaces the standard heel branding.

The mismatched insoles, the splattered wing eyelets, and the University Blue outsole all added up to a shoe that felt unlike anything Jordan Brand had produced before. It sold out instantly on release day in June 2018, and its resale value has never really cooled down.