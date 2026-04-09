LeBron James Previews New "Marble" Air Force 1 Colorway For Summer

LeBron James and Nike are not done with the Air Force 1. A new "Marble" colorway has just surfaced online. The latest was previewed by LBJ's longtime mentor Frankie Walker Sr.

The shoe features a predominantly white color scheme with marble-inspired panels across the upper. It is one of the cleanest looks in the growing LeBron AF1 series. The cracked-stone texture further gives the classic silhouette a luxury, sculptural feel.

Premium materials are used throughout the pair, which features a crown-shaped, semi-translucent sole unit. That crown midsole references LeBron's current Nike Basketball signature model. It is one of the most distinctive design elements in the entire line.

A quilted lining and Metallic Gold accents further indulge in a luxe makeover. Teal hits appear on the tongue and lace tips, adding a subtle pop of color. "LBJ" branding sits on the heel in gold lettering.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low x LeBron James "Marble" does not have a release date or retail price confirmed just yet. A Summer 2026 drop window is expected. Nike has also been steadily building out LeBron's lifestyle AF1 series alongside player editions for other NBA legends.

Overall this is LeBron's Air Force 1 era. And the "Marble" colorway might be the most regal chapter yet.

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LeBron James x Nike Air Force 1

The new LeBron AF1 comes with a chiseled marble look. The shoe's base layers and Swooshes are further printed with an effect that gives the appearance of carved stone, paired with plain white leather overlays for the rest of the upper.

Also teal lace tips and tongue accents break up the all-white base cleanly. The crown-shaped sole unit references both James' current Nike Basketball signature model and one of his earliest logo treatments.

Gold branding and rope laces round out the luxurious details. The overall look is polished and premium and regal without being loud.