Every Sneaker LeBron James Has Worn As A Laker Ranked From Worst To Best

LeBron James has been on the Los Angeles Lakers since 2018, and in that time he has gone through eight signature Nike models, one championship, and a basketball legacy that keeps growing by the season.

Each year, Nike rolls out a new LeBron model, and each year it tells a slightly different story about where he is as a player and what the brand thinks about performance basketball. Some have been generational. Some have been forgettable. Here is every signature shoe LeBron has worn as a Laker, ranked from worst to best.

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9. Nike LeBron 19

October 14, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Detail view of the Nike shoes worn by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The LeBron 19 is probably the most overlooked shoe in his entire Lakers catalog, and there is a reason for that. It arrived during a forgettable season where LeBron dealt with injuries and the team underperformed. The shoe itself also struggled to make a visual impact.

It featured 360-degree Max Air cushioning and a thick, high-collared silhouette that felt bulky compared to what came before and after it. The design leaned heavily on geometric paneling and a chunky sole that divided sneaker fans.

It performed well on court, and the cushioning technology was genuinely impressive, but as a statement shoe it never quite landed the way the LeBron line typically does. It is the rare LeBron model that came and went without much conversation.

8. Nike Ambassador 13

Image via nikelebron.net

The Nike Ambassador 13 was the surprise of the 2021-22 season. LeBron made a quiet switch to his takedown model mid-season, which caught a lot of sneakerheads off guard. The Ambassador line is typically considered a budget alternative to his main signature shoes.

The shoe features a simpler, cleaner aesthetic than his flagship models, with a streamlined silhouette and more understated branding. It was a practical, no-frills choice that said more about LeBron prioritizing comfort and fit than about any design statement.

That kind of honesty about what works for him is admirable, but as a ranked entry in his Lakers catalog, it sits near the bottom simply because it was never designed to be the main event.

7. Nike LeBron 18

Image via nikelebron.net

The LeBron 18 arrived during a challenging post-championship season where the Lakers were navigating injuries and roster uncertainty. The shoe itself was one of the more technically ambitious in the line. It combined Max Air and Zoom Air cushioning systems into a dual setup that split the midsole into two functional halves, one tuned for speed and one for power.

The Knitposite 2.0 upper locked the foot in well and the shoe had a premium feel on court. A number of strong Lakers colorways dropped during this cycle including several purple and gold options honoring the 2020 title run.

It is a good shoe that gets a bit lost sandwiched between the championship-winning 17 and the critically well-received 19, but it absolutely holds its own.

6. Nike LeBron 21

Jan 3, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; The shoes of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) pictured at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The LeBron 21 was a return to form for the signature line after the divisive 19 and 20 cycles. Nike went with a lower-profile silhouette and a cleaner overall aesthetic. They used Knitposite 3.0 for the upper alongside dual Zoom Air units underneath for a responsive, cushioned ride.

The result was one of the better-looking LeBron models in years, and colorways like the "Abalone" and "Champion Mindset" generated real heat on social media. LeBron wore the 21 for a season where he continued to defy age and put up All-Star numbers, and the shoe matched his energy well.

It is a confident, mature sneaker that signals Nike and LeBron have found a design language they are comfortable with heading into the final chapter of his career.

5. Nike LeBron 22

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (1) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The LeBron 22 is the most recent completed signature cycle of his Lakers era, and it ranks as one of the better entries in the line. Nike gave this model a sleek, streamlined look with lightweight materials and a low-to-the-ground feel. LeBron seems to prefer that as his game has evolved toward being more deliberate and less reliant on pure athleticism.

Several standout colorways dropped during the season including the "Tai Lung" Kung Fu Panda inspired pair that he wore on New Year's Eve 2024 and the "Captain Planet" All-Star Game edition.

The shoe handled the demands of LeBron's 22nd NBA season without missing a beat. Its visual identity is clean and confident in a way that not every LeBron model manages to pull off.

4. Nike LeBron 16

Oct 18, 2018; Portland, OR, USA; Shoes worn by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron's first season as a Laker was also the debut of the LeBron 16, and that shoe made one of the strongest first impressions of any model in his Lakers catalog. The 16 introduced Battleknit 2.0 technology, a woven upper that provided a secure lockdown fit without adding bulk. It also featured a full-length Air unit and Zoom Air at the forefoot.

It also came in a remarkable range of colorways during that first Lakers season. The iconic "I'm King" purple and gold edition was exclusive to Los Angeles and dropped at the home opener at Staples Center.

That shoe in particular captured the excitement of LeBron arriving in LA and gave the sneaker world something memorable right from the jump. A strong debut all around.

3. Nike LeBron 20

Nov 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; A detailed view of the Nike shoes of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The LeBron 20 is widely regarded as one of the best-performing and best-looking shoes in LeBron's entire signature catalog, not just his Lakers era. Nike stripped back the design considerably compared to the chunky 19. They went with a lighter, more breathable build and a silhouette that looked genuinely sleek on foot.

The cushioning was excellent and the shoe moved well with LeBron's game as he continued to age gracefully into a more half-court oriented style. The LeBron 20 also had an exceptional run of colorways, several of which are among the most sought-after Lakers PEs he has ever worn.

It was a reset moment for the line after a couple of underwhelming models, and it delivered on almost every level.

2. Nike LeBron 23

Mar 19, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Detailed view of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoes during the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Isabella Frias-Imagn Images

The LeBron 23 is a landmark shoe in every sense of the word. It is LeBron's 23rd signature sneaker, it matches his current jersey number, and it may well be the last signature model he ever wears as an active NBA player.

For the first time in the entire LeBron line, the 23 features a full-length ZoomX drop-in midsole paired with a carbon fiber shank, making it the most technologically advanced shoe he has ever worn on court.

Nike planned 23 unique colorways for the shoe, each tied to a specific moment from LeBron's 23-year career. Those moments range from becoming the first player to score 40,000 career points to playing alongside his son Bronny as the NBA's first ever father-son duo.

1. Nike LeBron 17

Oct 11, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; The shoes of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during warmups before game six of the 2020 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The LeBron 17 is the obvious number one, and it is not particularly close. This is the shoe LeBron wore when he led the Los Angeles Lakers to the 2020 NBA Championship in the Orlando bubble, winning his fourth title and fourth Finals MVP in the process.

The shoe itself was exceptional, featuring KnitPosite technology, a full Max Air unit, and a design language that felt futuristic and purposeful at the same time. Nike dropped several outstanding colorways during the championship season. The "Media Day" purple and gold PE and the "Lakers" home and away editions were among the best.

Winning a title in any shoe elevates it to another level, but the LeBron 17 was already one of the best models in his catalog before the Finals win. Championship pedigree on top of great design makes this one the best.