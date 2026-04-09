Palace And Nike Are Back With A Full Sneaker And Apparel Lineup

BY Ben Atkinson
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The Nike x Palace apparel collection drops very soon, featuring branded hoodies, track jackets, jerseys, and more across many colorways.

Nike and Palace are back with another highly anticipated collaborative collection. The two brands have built one of the most consistent partnerships in streetwear over the past several years.

Palace brings its British skate roots while Nike contributes its sportswear legacy, and the combination always delivers. This April 10th drop is one of their most complete collections to date.

The apparel lineup spans hoodies, shorts, t-shirts, track jackets, track pants, and jerseys. A tight four-colorway palette of baby blue, charcoal, black, and grey keeps everything cohesive. Co-branded graphics featuring the Palace wordmark alongside the Nike Swoosh appear throughout.

The sneaker anchoring the collection is the Nike Air Max 95. Palace and Nike have chosen one of the most iconic silhouettes in the Air Max catalog.

The shoe arrives in a predominantly silver and black colorway with baby blue accents tying it directly to the apparel. Metallic finishes give the upper a premium feel that stands out immediately.

The Air Max 95 was originally designed in 1995 inspired by the human spine and muscle tissue. Palace puts their own stamp on the silhouette without losing what makes it iconic. The result is one of the cleanest Air Max 95 colorways in recent memory.

Read More: Air Jordan 5 OG "White Metallic" Release Date Confirmed

Palace x Nike Full Collection

The apparel in this collection is worth breaking down piece by piece. Hoodies arrive in all four colorways with an oversized fit and bold chest branding.

Matching shorts complete the set for anyone going head to toe. T-shirts offer a cleaner more understated option for everyday wear. The track jackets are the standout pieces, featuring contrasting color paneling pulled straight from a 90s soccer aesthetic.

Matching track pants continue that athletic narrative and pair naturally with the jackets. Jersey-style tops round out the lineup and add another layer of versatility.

The baby blue colorway is the clear fan favorite across every category. Every piece feels intentional and connected to a single visual story. Palace and Nike clearly designed this as a wardrobe, not just a capsule.

Read More: Steph Curry Rocked Dwyane Wade’s Li-Ning In His Return Game

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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