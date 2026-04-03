Palace and Nike's Latest Air Max 95 Arrives In A Week

BY Ben Atkinson
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The Palace x Nike Air Max 95 "Silver" drops in a week alongside a matching apparel collection, as Palace prepares for the World Cup.

Palace and Nike are back with another collaboration that demands attention. The Palace x Nike Air Max 95 "Silver" is dropping in one week. A matching apparel collection comes packaged alongside it, making this a full head-to-toe look.

Modern Notoriety reports that the Palace x Nike Air Max 95 "Silver" is releasing on April 10th, 2026.

The timing could not be better for Palace. The London skate brand is also representing England in Nike's 2026 FIFA World Cup collaboration program. A major sneaker drop and a World Cup partnership dropping in the same season puts Palace at the center of two of the biggest moments in streetwear this year.

England players could realistically be spotted in Palace x Nike product throughout the World Cup campaign. That kind of on-pitch visibility would do things for this collab that no marketing budget can replicate.

The shoe itself is strong enough to stand alone regardless of the World Cup context. The Air Max 95 silhouette is one of Nike's most enduring designs. Palace's take brings a dark, premium sensibility to a shoe that has always responded well to that treatment. The co-branded details are subtle but precise throughout.

The apparel set completes the package. A light blue Palace logo sweatshirt and matching grey pieces ship alongside the shoe in a dedicated "aimax" branded box. This is a complete drop done with real intention.

Read More: Ranking Every Nike Signature Athlete Sneaker Deal From Worst To Best

Palace x Nike Air Max 95 "Silver"

The Palace x Nike Air Max 95 "Silver" has a metallic silver leather base that dominates the forefoot and toe. Black mesh paneling covers the midfoot and lace area, creating a sharp two-tone contrast throughout.

Light blue laces thread through the eyelets, adding a subtle pop of color that connects to the matching apparel. A small silver Nike swoosh hits the heel. Palace co-branding appears on the tongue badge and is embossed into the Air unit window on the heel.

The outsole runs in black with light blue rubber detailing underneath. Every detail is considered and the overall result is one of the cleaner Air Max 95 collaborations in recent memory.

Also the retail price of the sneaker will be $200.

Read More: Steph Curry Rocks Draymond's Old Nike PE And Nobody Saw It Coming

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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