Palace and Nike's Latest Air Max 95 Arrives In A Week

Palace and Nike are back with another collaboration that demands attention. The Palace x Nike Air Max 95 "Silver" is dropping in one week. A matching apparel collection comes packaged alongside it, making this a full head-to-toe look.

Modern Notoriety reports that the Palace x Nike Air Max 95 "Silver" is releasing on April 10th, 2026.

The timing could not be better for Palace. The London skate brand is also representing England in Nike's 2026 FIFA World Cup collaboration program. A major sneaker drop and a World Cup partnership dropping in the same season puts Palace at the center of two of the biggest moments in streetwear this year.

England players could realistically be spotted in Palace x Nike product throughout the World Cup campaign. That kind of on-pitch visibility would do things for this collab that no marketing budget can replicate.

The shoe itself is strong enough to stand alone regardless of the World Cup context. The Air Max 95 silhouette is one of Nike's most enduring designs. Palace's take brings a dark, premium sensibility to a shoe that has always responded well to that treatment. The co-branded details are subtle but precise throughout.

The apparel set completes the package. A light blue Palace logo sweatshirt and matching grey pieces ship alongside the shoe in a dedicated "aimax" branded box. This is a complete drop done with real intention.

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Palace x Nike Air Max 95 "Silver"

The Palace x Nike Air Max 95 "Silver" has a metallic silver leather base that dominates the forefoot and toe. Black mesh paneling covers the midfoot and lace area, creating a sharp two-tone contrast throughout.

Light blue laces thread through the eyelets, adding a subtle pop of color that connects to the matching apparel. A small silver Nike swoosh hits the heel. Palace co-branding appears on the tongue badge and is embossed into the Air unit window on the heel.

The outsole runs in black with light blue rubber detailing underneath. Every detail is considered and the overall result is one of the cleaner Air Max 95 collaborations in recent memory.