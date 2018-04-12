Cactus Jack Air Jordan 4
- SneakersThe 10 Best Air Jordan 4 Colorways Of All TimeThe shoe is celebrating it's 30th anniversary this year.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersTravis Scott Gifts Jimmy Fallon A Pair Of Cactus Jack Air Jordan 4’sJimmy Fallon a lucky man for getting his hands on the Cactus Jack Air Jordan 4's.By Kevin Goddard
- SneakersHNHH HotNewSneakers Ep. 10: "Air Jordan 4's 'Cactus Jack' & Off-White Nike Zoom Fly"For this week's episode of HotNewSneakers, we take a look at the much-talked about Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4's "Cactus Jack" sneaker.By Kevin Goddard
- SneakersRockets' PJ Tucker Debuts Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 On CourtTucker laces up "Cactus Jack" 4s for Game 2 in Houston.By Kyle Rooney
- MusicTravis Scott & Kylie Jenner Sit Court Side At Houston Rockets GameLa Flame was spotted rocking his “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan 4 sneakers too.By Kevin Goddard
- SneakersTravis Scott's "Cactus Jack" Air Jordan 4 Collab Surfaces: First LookA blue "Cactus Jack" AJ4 is in the works.By Kyle Rooney