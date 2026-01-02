New Details Surface Of Air Jordan 3 “World’s Best Dad”

Jordan Brand is releasing an emotional tribute this Father's Day. This sneaker commemorates one of basketball's most powerful moments. It honors Michael Jordan's 1996 championship victory on Father's Day.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 OG “World’s Best Dad” will be released on May 30th, 2026.

That win came three years after his father's tragic murder. James Jordan's death deeply affected Michael and the entire basketball world. The championship represented MJ's ultimate tribute to his dad.

The iconic photo of Jordan crying on the locker room floor remains unforgettable. He clutched the game ball while overcome with emotion. This Air Jordan 3 captures that raw moment perfectly. The "World's Best Dad" inscription appears on the heel.

Gold script lettering adds a premium touch to the design. The classic white, black, and red colorway stays true to Jordan tradition. Elephant print detailing maintains the Air Jordan 3's signature aesthetic. Father's Day releases always carry special meaning in sneaker culture.

This drop connects generations of basketball fans and fathers. The emotional backstory elevates this beyond a typical retro release.

Air Jordan 3 “World’s Best Dad” Retail Price

The shoes feature a clean sail-colored leather upper that serves as the foundation for this emotionally charged design, complemented by black accents throughout the collar, eyelets, and iconic elephant print panels that wrap around the toe and heel.

The signature Jumpman logo appears in red on the tongue while red detailing continues on the midsole visible Air unit and outsole for that classic Chicago Bulls color scheme. What makes this pair truly special is the gold "World's Best" script embroidered on the black heel collar, adding a luxurious and sentimental touch that honors the Father's Day theme.

Expect massive demand from collectors and Jordan enthusiasts alike. Jordan Brand continues telling meaningful stories through footwear. This release celebrates fatherhood and MJ's enduring legacy.