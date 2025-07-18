The Story Behind The Air Jordan 3 “World’s Best Dad”

The Air Jordan 3 “World’s Best Dad” taps into something deeper than sneaker culture, it’s about legacy. Dropping in Summer 2026, this release lands right on time for Father's Day and nods to one of the most emotional moments in Michael Jordan’s career: the 1996 NBA Finals.

That Father’s Day championship was MJ’s first title after the passing of his father, James Jordan. He cried on the locker room floor holding the game ball, and that moment left a mark on basketball history. This new colorway honors that legacy with clean, classic tones.

The palette blends Sail, Black, Pale Ivory, and University Red with a hit of Palomino for some earthy balance. From a design standpoint, the pair sticks to the OG formula with “Nike Air” branding on the heel, a touch that purists won’t overlook.

Early photos also reveal “World’s Best” embroidered on the inside of the tongue and textured brown overlays in place of the usual elephant print.

With packaging that may include a Father’s Day card, this pair goes beyond sneakers. It’s a tribute. A memory. And a quiet reminder of who MJ was off the court too.

Air Jordan 3 “World’s Best Dad”

The Air Jordan 3 “World’s Best Dad” features a Sail leather upper with black and red hits on the eyestays and tongue. Also, the heel overlays ditch traditional elephant print in favor of a brown engraved pattern, adding texture and depth.

Further, a cream midsole sits above a red rubber outsole, matching the red Jumpman logo on the tongue. Gold eyelets offer a pop of color, while “World’s Best” embroidery appears on the inside of the tongue.

The classic “Nike Air” logo lands on the heel tabs, sticking to the OG spirit. It’s a thoughtful twist on an iconic silhouette.