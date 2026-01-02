News
World’s Best Dad
Sneakers
New Details Surface Of Air Jordan 3 “World’s Best Dad”
The Air Jordan 3 "World's Best Dad" releases Father's Day 2026, honoring Michael Jordan's emotional 1996 championship tribute to his father.
By
Ben Atkinson
January 02, 2026
48 Views