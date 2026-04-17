How Steph Curry's Kobe 4 "Snakeskin" Prevented Another Injury

Stephen Curry laced up the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Snakeskin" for a big moment. The Warriors faced the Clippers in the NBA Play-In Tournament on April 15. Curry delivered one of the most memorable performances of his sneaker-free-agent season.

He dropped 35 points on 12-of-23 shooting, including 7-of-12 from three. The Warriors won 126-121 in a dramatic road victory. Curry's Kobe 4s were at the center of the story all night.

During postgame celebrations, Curry's right ankle buckled when he stomped down. Fans on social media quickly pointed out that his Nike Kobe 4 Protros appeared to prevent what could have been a serious injury.

Curry has been showcasing his sneaker collection throughout the season after ending his partnership with Under Armour in November. Kobe's line has been a consistent presence on his feet.

The "Snakeskin" Kobe 4s feature a black upper with a reptile-textured finish. Yellow and teal accents on the Swoosh give the shoe a bold contrast. The yellow midsole reads "I Can do all things..." in handwritten script.

According to reports, Curry plans to auction over 70 pairs to benefit his EatLearnPlay Foundation, which supports children in Oakland.

These shoes weren't just a style choice. They carried real meaning on a meaningful night. Curry honored Kobe in his city, in the biggest game of his season.

Steph Curry Wears The Kobe 4 "Snakeskin"

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Snakeskin" is one of the most visually striking colorways in the Kobe line. It originally launched in November 2019 for $175 and now carries an average resale price of over $300.

The shoe features a deep black upper with a scaled, reptile-like texture across the entire surface. A gradient Swoosh shifts from teal to yellow, sitting against the dark base.