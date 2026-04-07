Stephen Curry Is Auctioning Off His Sneaker Free Agency Collection

Stephen Curry's sneaker free agency has been one of the biggest stories in basketball this season. After splitting from Under Armour in November 2025, Curry became the most-watched sneaker free agent in years. He wore a different pair almost every game, paying tribute to basketball history one silhouette at a time.

Now, Curry is auctioning off 70 different pairs of shoes from his sneaker free agency. The collection is heading to Sotheby's New York. All proceeds will benefit the Eat Learn Play Foundation, Curry's nonprofit focused on kids in Oakland.

The auction is titled The Stephen Curry Collection: My Sneaker Free Agency. Bidding opens April 13th and runs through April 28th. The collection spans some of the most iconic silhouettes in sneaker history.

Curry wore everything from Nike Kobe 6 Protro Mambacitas to Air Jordan 12 Flu Games to Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Mochas. Each pair carried cultural weight. Each pair told a different story about the game.

Curry spoke on the significance of the collection. He described it as a unique chapter in his career. From tunnel walks to warm-ups to in-game moments, every pair documented the journey.

Curry's split with Under Armour came after a 12-year partnership, with the two sides parting ways following the release of the Curry 13. His next brand deal remains unsigned, but his legacy in sneaker culture is already cemented.

Steph Curry Sneaker Auction

Curry's sneaker free agency turned every game into a cultural moment. He laced up pairs that honored legends like Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, and Tracy McGrady.

The collection heading to Sotheby's reflects that breadth. Highlights include the Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game," a black and red low-top with bold contrast and serious hoops history. The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Mocha brings earthy tones with brown, tan, and off-white with reversed Swoosh detailing.

The Kobe 6 Protro "Mambacita" features a purple and gold colorway that pops with iridescent detail. These aren't just shoes they're artifacts.