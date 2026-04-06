Lil Yachty Just Teased His Next Nike AF1 Collab

Lil Yachty just gave us our first real look at his next Nike collaboration. The Atlanta rapper posted an Instagram story of an unreleased Nike Air Force 1 Mid in a striking blue and red colorway. The caption read "DESE OTW 404 DAY," confirming the shoe is on its way and tying the release to Atlanta's 404 area code.

Yachty has built one of the more interesting Nike relationships in music over the past few years. His previous collaborations have leaned into bold color choices and unconventional design decisions.

This new Air Force 1 Mid continues that direction confidently. The blue and red combination is loud without being chaotic and the construction details make it worth studying closely.

The "404 Day" reference is significant. April 4th is celebrated as a day of Atlanta pride. Tying a Nike drop to that cultural moment makes sense for Yachty, who has always worn his Atlanta identity openly. Whether this is a confirmed April release or simply a nod to the occasion has not been officially clarified.

What is clear is that the shoe looks ready. Yachty showing it on his own stories suggests the release is close. Nike Air Force 1 Mid collaborations have become increasingly desirable over the past few seasons and this colorway has the visual energy to stand out in a crowded market.

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Lil Yachty x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Blue/Red"

The Lil Yachty x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Blue/Red" is built on a bold two-tone foundation. Deep navy blue covers the base of the shoe from the midsole upward across most of the upper.

Bright red leather panels sit on top, creating a sharp color block effect across the toe box and ankle collar. Red laces thread through the eyelets aggressively. Silver stitching traces the panel edges throughout, adding a detailed contrast element that rewards closer inspection.

A small red Nike swoosh sits on the lateral side. The overall look is loud, intentional, and unmistakably Yachty in its fearless approach to color.