Cristiano Ronaldo And Nike Reunite For The Nike Mercurial Superfly 1

One of the most iconic partnerships in football history is officially back. Nike is relaunching the 2009 Mercurial Superfly 1 with Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Summer 2026. The boot retails for $300 and the timing could not be better with the World Cup arriving this June.

The original Mercurial Superfly 1 was a landmark release when it debuted 17 years ago. It introduced Flywire cables and a carbon fiber soleplate at a time when boot technology was being completely reimagined.

Ronaldo was at his absolute peak during that era. The boot and the CR7 became inseparable in the cultural memory of football.

For this remake, Nike is preserving the original upper design while updating the soleplate with Mercurial technology. That combination gives collectors the look of the original with the performance of what Nike builds today. The "Max Orange/Metallic Silver" colorway is back in full.

This is also Ronaldo's first signature Nike boot since the 2022 World Cup. That alone makes this release significant beyond the nostalgia factor. A gold CR7 colorway is also expected to follow later in the summer.

With Portugal heading into their sixth World Cup with Ronaldo, Nike is positioning this relaunch as one of the defining football footwear moments of 2026. From a boot perspective, it earns that billing.

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Nike Mercurial Superfly 1 x CR7

The Nike Mercurial Superfly 1 "Max Orange" is a split colorway that runs bold orange across one half of the boot and metallic silver across the other. The design is aggressive and theatrical in a way that few football boots have matched before or since.

Flywire cables run along the upper for lockdown fit, while the carbon fiber soleplate keeps the build light and responsive. The etched upper texture that made the original so recognizable in 2009 returns here in faithful form.

Inside, a special CR7 insole label reads "Made for Greatness." It is a complete tribute to one of football's most important boot releases ever produced.