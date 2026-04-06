Kids of Immigrants x Nike Is Back And The Silhouette Choice Is Perfect

Kids of Immigrants and Nike are teaming up again and this time the project is built around football. KOI co-founder Daniel Buezo teased the collaboration on his Instagram stories recently.

Ovrnundr reports that the Kids Of Immigrants x Nike T90 Mule is releasing in the summer of 2026.

The timing connects directly to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will see matches played in Los Angeles. Kids of Immigrants is a Los Angeles brand built by and for immigrant communities.

Pairing them with a football silhouette ahead of the World Cup makes complete cultural sense. The collaboration is apparently being called "Together 90," a play on the T90 name that fits KOI's ethos perfectly.

Kids of Immigrants has been building a strong Nike relationship for several years. Their Air Max Sunder collaboration in late 2024 was one of the more thoughtful sneaker releases of that year.

This T90 Mule project feels like the natural next step: a football-rooted shoe for a World Cup summer from a brand that understands community and global culture.

The Nike Total 90 is having a significant cultural moment right now. Football boot nostalgia is at an all-time high heading into the World Cup. Overall, Kids Of Immigrants entering that conversation with their own take on the silhouette is a well-timed and well-earned move.

Kids Of Immigrants x Nike T90 Mule

The Kids of Immigrants x Nike T90 Mule takes the classic Total 90 football boot silhouette and converts it into a slip-on mule format. Also the previewed khaki colorway features hairy tan suede at the collar and fold-over tongue, classic olive leather on the side panels, and steel grey hitting the midfoot.

Two-tone swooshes in university gold and fusion red add a vibrant contrast against the earthy base. A speckled white midsole grounds the look below. Further, cork insoles stamped with the Kids Of Immigrants logo add a premium touch inside.