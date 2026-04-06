First In-Hand Look At Air Jordan 11 Low "Mother's Day" Is Here

First in-hand images of the Air Jordan 11 Low "Mother's Day" are here. The shoe is dropping in about a month as a women's exclusive and it looks as good in person as the official looks suggested.

House of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 11 Low "Mother’s Day" is dropping on May 9th, 2026.

The "Mother's Day" Jordan 11 Low is not the first time the day has inspired a Jordan release. However, this execution stands out from previous years. The white and gold combination on the Jordan 11 Low silhouette is a natural pairing. It is elegant without trying too hard.

The standout detail is the gold heart pendant hanging from the laces. It reads "My Heart" in script on the face of the charm. That kind of personal, jewelry-inspired accessory on a sneaker is a detail that elevates the entire release.

Jordan Brand has done well with women's exclusive colorways in recent seasons. The "Mother's Day" release continues that trend with a shoe that feels considered rather than obligatory. A white leather upper with a gold patent leather mudguard is a combination that works.

In-hand images always tell a more complete story than renders. This pair looks exactly as premium as it should. One month out, anticipation is already building. This is the kind of release that sells through quickly.

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Air Jordan 11 Low "Mother’s Day" Retail Price

The Air Jordan 11 Low "Mother's Day" runs in a clean white leather upper with a rich gold patent leather mudguard wrapping the full perimeter. The glossy gold patent catches the light, creating a premium contrast against the bright white mesh and leather above.

White laces thread through the eyelets cleanly. The signature gold heart pendant hangs from the lace toggle, engraved with "My Heart" in elegant script. An icy translucent outsole finishes the shoe underneath, keeping the bottom clean and consistent with the Jordan 11 Low's classic look.

As a women's exclusive, this is a refined, occasion-worthy release built for the season. Also the retail price of the Air Jordan 11 Low "Mother’s Day" is $195.