The Air Jordan 11 Low "Mother's Day" Details Are Even Better Up Close

In-hand images of the Air Jordan 11 Low "Mother's Day" are now here online. The details on this one go deeper than most holiday releases. Jordan Brand put real thought into every element of this package.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 11 Low "Mother's Day" will drop on May 9th, 2026.

The sneaker features insole hearts and a heart-shaped hangtag with "My Heart" written in elegant lettering. That jewelry-style charm hangs from the laces like a pendant. It is one of the more personal accessories Jordan Brand has included with any recent release.

The special packaging adds another layer entirely. A Mother's Day card comes included in the box alongside the sneakers. A special shoe box and gold metal chain are also part of the presentation. The chain detail ties the gold theme together from the inside out.

The inspiration behind the design is rooted in 24K gold. Deloris Jordan famously pushed her son to take a meeting with Nike, leading to a deal that was unprecedented for its time. Honoring mothers through this release carries real weight given that history.

The most notable design difference from the 2016 "Closing Ceremony" is the leather-textured gold mudguard, which gives a slightly more toned-down appearance than the smooth patent finish of the earlier pair.

Air Jordan 11 Low "Mother's Day"

The Air Jordan 11 Low "Mother's Day" comes in a white, metallic gold, and team gold colorway that hits immediately. The white tumbled leather upper keeps things clean and crisp.

The metallic gold mudguard uses a leather-textured finish rather than the smooth patent look seen on previous gold AJ11 releases. The white midsole and lightly tinted translucent outsole complete the look underneath.

The heart-shaped "My Heart" hangtag, insole hearts, and included Mother's Day card make this one of the most thoughtfully packaged Jordan releases in recent memory .It is a shoe that feels personal from the box all the way to the sole.

Finally, the Air Jordan 11 Low "Mother's Day" releases May 9th, 2026 in women's sizing for $195.