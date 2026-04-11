First Look At The NOCTA x Nike KD 19 Pack Surfaces

BY Ben Atkinson
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Kevin Durant's Birthday Party
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Kevin Durant and Drake attend Kevin Durant's 25th Birthday Party at Avenue on September 22, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
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New samples of the NOCTA x Nike KD 19 Pack have surfaced in bold purple and orange colorways, with a potential release on the way.

Drake and Kevin Durant's friendship is finally becoming a sneaker. Drake's NOCTA imprint is officially stepping onto the basketball court to deliver the upcoming NOCTA x Nike KD 19 Pack. New samples in two bold colorways have now surfaced online.

Through controversy and the most public of hip-hop feuds, Nike has stuck by Drake, maintaining the NOCTA sub-brand since its 2020 debut. This collab marks a major new chapter. It is the first time NOCTA has landed on a basketball performance silhouette.

NOCTA has kept the sneaker's DNA intact, but brought co-branding and bold color schemes to the table. The two colorways that have surfaced are a deep purple with yellow accents and an all-orange with yellow. Both lean hard into high-impact, flooded color blocking.

Where the collab energy sneaks in is with off-tone Swooshes on either side, and subtle sword branding on a jeweled patch anchoring the lace unit. The NOCTA tri-star emblem also appears on the tongue. It is a clean collaboration execution that does not overpower the shoe.

The NOCTA x Nike KD 19 Pack is expected to release between Summer and Fall 2026. An apparel collection is expected alongside the footwear. This one has been building for a while and it looks like the wait is almost over.

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NOCTA x Nike KD 19

The NOCTA x Nike KD 19 colorways show vibrant purple and orange overhauls across the molded upper, with off-tone Swooshes and subtle sword branding near the lace unit. The purple colorway goes deep with a rich, glossy violet with gold Swoosh detailing that pops immediately.

The orange version goes all in, coating every panel in a bold tangerine finish with a yellow Swoosh for contrast. The KD 19 features design cues from early 2000s Nike Basketball silhouettes like the Hyperflight and Ultraflight, with zig-zag panels and a sleek low-cut build.

The NOCTA branding adds identity without disrupting the shoe's sharp overall profile.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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