First Look At The NOCTA x Nike KD 19 Pack Surfaces

Drake and Kevin Durant's friendship is finally becoming a sneaker. Drake's NOCTA imprint is officially stepping onto the basketball court to deliver the upcoming NOCTA x Nike KD 19 Pack. New samples in two bold colorways have now surfaced online.

Through controversy and the most public of hip-hop feuds, Nike has stuck by Drake, maintaining the NOCTA sub-brand since its 2020 debut. This collab marks a major new chapter. It is the first time NOCTA has landed on a basketball performance silhouette.

NOCTA has kept the sneaker's DNA intact, but brought co-branding and bold color schemes to the table. The two colorways that have surfaced are a deep purple with yellow accents and an all-orange with yellow. Both lean hard into high-impact, flooded color blocking.

Where the collab energy sneaks in is with off-tone Swooshes on either side, and subtle sword branding on a jeweled patch anchoring the lace unit. The NOCTA tri-star emblem also appears on the tongue. It is a clean collaboration execution that does not overpower the shoe.

The NOCTA x Nike KD 19 Pack is expected to release between Summer and Fall 2026. An apparel collection is expected alongside the footwear. This one has been building for a while and it looks like the wait is almost over.

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NOCTA x Nike KD 19

The NOCTA x Nike KD 19 colorways show vibrant purple and orange overhauls across the molded upper, with off-tone Swooshes and subtle sword branding near the lace unit. The purple colorway goes deep with a rich, glossy violet with gold Swoosh detailing that pops immediately.

The orange version goes all in, coating every panel in a bold tangerine finish with a yellow Swoosh for contrast. The KD 19 features design cues from early 2000s Nike Basketball silhouettes like the Hyperflight and Ultraflight, with zig-zag panels and a sleek low-cut build.