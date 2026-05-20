Kevin Durant Questions Drake’s Motives In NOCTA x Nike KD 19 Shoe Ad

BY Aron A.
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Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard 2019-05-25 Durant Kawhi
Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard 2019-05-25 Durant Kawhi
Drake's just supporting his brother.

The ICEMAN campaign continues as Drake pushes his new album(s). Of course, the stakes involved with the release of this trilogy largely depended on loyalty and those who stuck by his side while everyone labeled him a predator at the Super Bowl in 2025. One of those people is Kevin Durant, who has made it publicly known that his standing with Drake hasn’t changed one bit.

This morning, Nike dropped a new ad featuring Drake and Kevin Durant ahead of the upcoming NOCTA x Nike KD 19 collaboration. The ad shows KD showing Drake a series of different shoes while Drake reacts to each one. There are cowboy boot/basketball shoes that Drake says are “transcending the game” before KD says it’s a joke. Then, the Houston Rockets star presents a pair of fuzzy sneakers that Drake seems to be overly enthusiastic about.

“Wow, this guy’s the abominable snowman. Those are hard. Guy’s trying to dominate the Alaskan market. You got to keep the ankles warm,” he said before KD shot him down.

“Yo, what’s wrong with you? You think that I would wear these?” KD asks. “Are you even a real friend, bro?”

“I thought you were taking it somewhere else on some fashion…” Drake replies.

“Are you a yes man, bro?” KD says to which Drake replies, “No, I’m just supporting my brother.”

Read More: Drake "ICEMAN" Album Review

When Does The NOCTA x Nike KD 19 Collaboration Drop?

The ad ends with Kevin Durant presenting a blue colorway of his actual NOCTA x Nike KD 19 sneaker, which will also drop in an array of other colorways. The shoes are reportedly priced at $155 and are slated to drop on June 17th. How do you feel about the KD 19 collaboration sneaker with NOCTA? Let us know in the comments below, and check out the ad above. 

Read More: The 10 Most Iconic Air Jordan 1 Colorways Never Officially Released

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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