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KD 19
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Kevin Durant's New KD 19 PE Is A Tribute To Jordan's Final Game
Kevin Durant debuted a Nike KD 19 PE inspired by the Air Jordan 18 that Michael Jordan wore in his final game.
By
Ben Atkinson
April 11, 2026