Kevin Durant Just Revealed Several Unreleased KD 19 Colorways

BY Ben Atkinson
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Kevin Durant recently showed off several Nike KD 19 colorways together, giving fans a wider look at his growing sneaker lineup.

Kevin Durant recently showed off several Nike KD 19 colorways together. Photos shared online show seven different pairs lined up side by side.

Each shoe sticks to one dominant color throughout the build. That includes orange, black, green, gold, red, and purple versions.

The KD 19 marks Durant's 19th signature shoe with Nike Basketball. It introduces a new low-cut design inspired by early 2000s basketball silhouettes. A sharp, dagger-shaped panel runs across the upper on each colorway. That detail ties back to Durant's "Slim Reaper" nickname from around the league.

Several of these colorways already have confirmed names and release windows. The orange pair lines up with the "Safety Orange" colorway worn during March Madness coverage.

Other shades, like purple and gold, tie into Durant's ongoing collaboration with Drake's NOCTA label. Most colorways keep a single shade across the upper, midsole, and outsole.

Durant has worn several KD 19 colorways already this season with the Rockets. He's switched pairs frequently, similar to his rotation during last year's KD 18 run.

With more colorways still set to release, this lineup likely isn't complete. Showing them together gives fans an early sense of the full collection.

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Kevin Durant Shows Nike KD 19 Colorways

The Nike KD 19 introduces a noticeably different shape than recent Durant signature shoes. Its dagger-shaped panel comes from a molding process.

That construction also handles heel and midfoot lockdown for added support. Inside, a full-length Zoom Strobel unit returns for cushioning.

Color stays simple across most KD 19 releases so far. Each pair leans on one dominant shade, rather than mixing several tones together. That includes the orange, red, and purple versions shown in this latest lineup. The approach lets the shoe's shape stand out more than its color blocking.

Durant's NOCTA collaboration adds another layer to the KD 19 rollout. Those pairs include both a purple and an orange colorway tied to Drake's label.

Apparel releases are expected alongside those drops as well. Together, these releases continue building out one of Durant's most varied signature lines yet.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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