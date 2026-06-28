Nicki Minaj On Elon Musk's Birthday: "Thank You For Saving Free Speech"

The world's first trillionaire, Elon Musk, has had a controversial handling of free speech and hate speech on Twitter, or as it's now known, X. Some feel like his absolutist approach is righteous, whereas others think it's biased towards sharing more regressive ideals from more conservative or right-wing spaces. Speaking of right-wing spaces, Nicki Minaj, who has recently drawn fire for her support of the current United States administration, took to Twitter to wish Musk a happy 55th birthday.

"Thank you for saving free speech, Elon. Happy Birthday. Love always. From Gag City & the Barbz!" she wrote earlier today (Sunday, June 28). Nicki also featured a picture of her with the SpaceX tycoon, which some fans theorized may be AI.

Nicki Minaj has previously praised Elon Musk, paying a visit to his Starbase facility in Texas for a SpaceX Starship launch event. "Major shoutout to Elon. Thank you for everything that you’re doing for humanity," she said during the visit.

While some folks immediately connected this to Minaj's embrace of Donald Trump, it's important to note how Trump and Elon have an on-and-off-again dynamic. So maybe her support of Musk has nothing to do with her right-wing pivots. Still, some Barbz would rather not see trillionaire endorsements, especially given their Queen's criticisms of folks like Jay-Z.

Nicki Minaj's Message To Elon Musk

Regardless, it's clear Minaj won't back down from her support of the right side of the U.S. political aisle. It already landed her in a lot of hot water, but most of the backlash from former hardcore fans seems to have settled into acceptance and moving on.

What's funny is that Nicki Minaj has joked about Elon Musk's Twitter handlings before. She specifically joked back in 2023 about how she would deal with the post limits he incorporated, using them all to promote the Lil Uzi Vert project Pink Tape that she had a feature on.

Elsewhere, Nicki Minaj's political comments aren't all about Trump or his circle. Far from it, in fact. She recently theorized that the Illuminati may be real, arguing she doesn't know if it's a secret society against her or just a few powerful individuals. But when it comes to powerful individuals, at least Nicki is happy to be in Elon Musk's corner.