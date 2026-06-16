Nicki Minaj Doesn't Deny That The Illuminati Exists

Nicki Minaj’s recent appearance on the Bryce Crawford Podcast fanned the flames of one of hip-hop’s biggest conspiracy theories: the Illuminati. Now, she didn’t say they existed or not but she addressed their existence when asked about whether the Illuminati was real. “My situation, I feel like it's very personal,” she said. “I feel that there definitely is a group of people that have made things very difficult for me, but I don't know if they're Illuminati. I don't know what they are.”

The rapper explained how she wasn’t entirely sure if it was an entire organization trying to bring her down, claiming that it’s largely come from individuals, not collective entities belonging to a much larger group. “I never looked at it as if it was like an entire secret society against me. But who knows, you know? It could be,” Minaj added. “Now, what they call themselves and what they proclaim to be? Only they could tell you that. But has it been a spiritual warfare? Absolutely.”

The conversation eventually drifted toward her perception of the music industry and some of the more cut-throat approaches behind the scenes.

“I started realizing that if you don't get money with one person or a specific people, they don't want you to get money at all. And that's when I started realizing like, ‘Oh my gosh. What did I sign up for?’ because I didn't know that these people would be so territorial over people that they don't even know [and] that they don't have any claims to,” she added.

Nicki Minaj Describes Spiritual Warfare

The Pink Friday MC elaborated on the spiritual warfare aspect, claiming that the lack of knowledge was weaponized against her.