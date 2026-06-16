Nicki Minaj Doesn't Deny That The Illuminati Exists

BY Aron A.
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Nicki Minaj takes the stage with Erika Kirk at the Phoenix Convention Center during the final day of AmericaFest on Dec. 21,
Nicki Minaj takes the stage with Erika Kirk at the Phoenix Convention Center during the final day of AmericaFest on Dec. 21, 2025. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Nicki Minaj says the Secret Society "could" actually be a thing.

Nicki Minaj’s recent appearance on the Bryce Crawford Podcast fanned the flames of one of hip-hop’s biggest conspiracy theories: the Illuminati. Now, she didn’t say they existed or not but she addressed their existence when asked about whether the Illuminati was real. “My situation, I feel like it's very personal,” she said. “I feel that there definitely is a group of people that have made things very difficult for me, but I don't know if they're Illuminati. I don't know what they are.”

The rapper explained how she wasn’t entirely sure if it was an entire organization trying to bring her down, claiming that it’s largely come from individuals, not collective entities belonging to a much larger group. “I never looked at it as if it was like an entire secret society against me. But who knows, you know? It could be,” Minaj added. “Now, what they call themselves and what they proclaim to be? Only they could tell you that. But has it been a spiritual warfare? Absolutely.”

The conversation eventually drifted toward her perception of the music industry and some of the more cut-throat approaches behind the scenes. 

“I started realizing that if you don't get money with one person or a specific people, they don't want you to get money at all. And that's when I started realizing like, ‘Oh my gosh. What did I sign up for?’ because I didn't know that these people would be so territorial over people that they don't even know [and] that they don't have any claims to,” she added.

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Nicki Minaj Describes Spiritual Warfare

The Pink Friday MC elaborated on the spiritual warfare aspect, claiming that the lack of knowledge was weaponized against her. 

“​​It was like constant spiritual warfare," she said. “I wish I would have known sooner that this music industry was such a spiritual experience because I felt like I bought a knife to a gunfight without having that information. I feel like I was ill-equipped for what was ahead and no one had given me a heads up, and I had to figure it out when I got there.”

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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