Every Air Jordan Dropping In August 2026

BY Ben Atkinson
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Air Jordan XX Launch Party
DENVER - FEBRUARY 18: The Air Jordan logo at the Air Jordan XX Launch Party at Rise Nightclub on February 18, 2005 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

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Every Air Jordan releasing in August 2026, from the "Love Letter" AJ1 to the "Oreo" AJ6 and Free The Youth's AJ16 debut.

August is stacked for Jordan Brand. The month opens with heartfelt storytelling and closes out with three straight retro returns. In between, there's also a Wings release, a fresh women's colorway, and a brand new collaboration out of Ghana.

Whether you're chasing OG nostalgia or something completely new, this month has a release for almost everyone. Here's the full breakdown, in order.

Read More: Nigel Sylvester's Next Jordan Is Inspired By 1985 Video Game

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Love Letter”
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Image via Nike

This pair releases August 1st and pays tribute to Michael Jordan's 2003 retirement letter. It comes in a warm brown leather and suede that gives it a worn-in, aged look.

A leather basketball hangtag reads "Much Love and Respect," pulling directly from the letter's closing line. The same message is also printed on the interior of the ankle. It also retails for $185.

Air Jordan 13 “Flint”
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Image via Nike

Also dropping August 1st is the return of the "Flint" 13. It sticks to the original 1998 look with navy mesh, grey suede, and a white toe.

This marks the 5th time this colorway has been retroed, following previous releases in 2005, 2010, and 2020. It's held up as one of the most popular non-Bulls colorways in the model's history. It's priced at $215.

Air Jordan 13 “Wings”
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Image via Nike

This one releases August 6th as part of Jordan Brand's Wings education program. It features a black denim upper that wears away over time to reveal a hidden graphic underneath. It's a unique concept that adds a bit of surprise to a normal retro.

The design is meant to reflect back to school and playground themes. Finally, retail is set at $215.

Air Jordan 3 “Chalk”
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Image via Nike

This grade-school colorway drops August 8th in a mix of white, blue, green, and red. It's a lighter, more playful take on the AJ3 aimed at younger buyers.

Nothing too serious here, just a fun colorway for kids heading back to school. It should be an easy one to find at retail. It's priced at $155.

Air Jordan 6 “Oreo”
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Image via Nike

Also releasing August 8th is the "Oreo" 6, making its first retro return since 2010. It keeps the classic black and white look with an icy translucent outsole.

This is also one of the more anticipated releases of the month, given how long it's been gone. It should see plenty of demand across sizes. It retails for $215.

Air Jordan 17 Low “Black Patent”
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Image via BSTN

Rounding out the August 8th releases is the AJ17 Low in black patent leather with silver accents. It leans more into a dressy, formal look than a typical basketball shoe.

It's not talked about much, but it's a solid pickup for AJ17 fans looking for something different. The patent finish gives it a shinier look than most retros this month. Pricing sits at $245.

Air Jordan 3 “Sports Renaissance”
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Image via sneakergoodsmiami

This women's exclusive drops August 15th in navy, red, blue, and white. It's a louder, more colorful version of the AJ3 compared to most retros this month.

Further, it stands out from the rest of the lineup pretty easily thanks to its brighter palette. It should appeal to buyers looking for something a bit more bold. Retail is $205.

Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16
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Image via Kellykurlz

Also releasing August 15th is Free The Youth's first collaboration with Jordan Brand. The Ghana-based label pulled inspiration from the country's culture, including the tawny eagle.

Also, it comes dressed in silver, orange, and red. It's a rare chance to see the AJ16 get this level of storytelling behind it. This one retails for $255.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Laser”
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Image via zSneakerHeadz

This pair drops August 22nd and uses Mark Smith's laser-etching technique. It comes in black, red, tan, and white, with artwork tied to different parts of Michael Jordan's career.

It's a detailed shoe worth a closer look before deciding if it's for you. The etching covers most of the upper. Retail is $145.

Air Jordan 3 “Laser”
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Image via Nike

Also releasing August 22nd is the AJ3 version of the "Laser" release. It uses an off-white upper covered in etched artwork, with brown suede on the toe and heel.

It carries even more detail than its AJ1 counterpart, making it a bit pricier as well. Fans of the original Laser series from the early 2000s should take notice. It's also priced at $230.

Air Jordan 8 “Chrome”
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Image via mbcy

Closing out the month is the "Chrome" 8, releasing August 29th. It comes in a simple black and silver colorway without much extra going on. Further, it's a clean way to end a busy release month for Jordan Brand.

Overall there's nothing flashy about it, and that's likely the point. Retail for this pair is $215.

Read More: Gervonta Davis Rocks The Upcoming Victor Victor AF1 In “Green”

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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