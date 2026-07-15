In-Hand Photos Give Closer Look At The Air Jordan 8 "Chrome"

BY Ben Atkinson
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Image via @THEREALJTSG

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New in-hand images give fans a detailed preview of the upcoming Air Jordan 8 "Chrome" ahead of its release.

New in-hand photos of the Air Jordan 8 "Chrome" are out now. The images come from sneaker account @THEREALJTSG on social media. They show the shoe up close ahead of its September release.

Black leather covers the entire upper, including the side panels. That base has stayed consistent across every version of this colorway. Chrome hardware sits on the midfoot straps for contrast.

Further, the silver detailing gives the shoe its "Chrome" name overall. The outsole carries grey and silver tones with a Jumpman print. Grey chenille branding appears on the tongue, matching past releases closely.

A "23" mark shows up stitched onto the heel area. This colorway first released back in 2003, well after the shoe's debut. It later returned once in 2015, then disappeared for over a decade. Now it's coming back for a third time this fall.

The Air Jordan 8 "Chrome" releases September 12th through Nike and select retailers. These new photos give fans their clearest look yet. They confirm the retro is staying close to past versions. For a shoe with this kind of history, that consistency matters most.

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Air Jordan 8 "Chrome"

The Air Jordan 8 originally debuted back in 1993, during Michael Jordan's third title run. The "Chrome" colorway wasn't part of that original lineup though. It arrived a decade later as one of the first non-OG Air Jordan 8s. That early 2000s release helped introduce the model to new fans.

Kobe Bryant even wore the shoe during his 2003 playoff run. Its black-and-silver look set it apart from louder Jordan releases at the time. The design leans on the same crisscross straps found across the model.

Chrome buckles and midsole trim give the shoe its signature finish. After sitting dormant since 2015, the colorway is finally returning again. These new photos suggest Jordan Brand kept the formula largely unchanged.

Overall, this pair is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of 2026. Stay tuned for official images and more details closer to the release date.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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