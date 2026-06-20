The Air Jordan 8 "Chrome" Just Got Its First Retailer Photos

Retailer images of the Air Jordan 8 "Chrome" surfaced ahead of its September 12th release, per zSneakerHeadz. The colorway first launched in 2003 before getting a second release in 2015. This marks over a decade since the pair last hit shelves.

The new photos confirm the familiar black leather construction fans remember. Chrome finished hardware appears across the strap buckles and midsole. A grey chenille tongue tag also carries over from earlier releases. Tonal cross straps round out the rest of the upper.

This was the first non-original colorway ever released for the Air Jordan 8. It's recognized for a clean black, white, and chrome color scheme. That muted palette lets the model's structure stand out clearly.

This release also comes packaged in a box featuring Michael Jordan's face. That detail adds a small extra touch for collectors. The Air Jordan 8 lineup is often considered underrated compared to other retros. "Chrome" remains one of its more requested colorways among fans.

The shoe is set to release September 12, 2026 through select Jordan Brand retailers and Nike.com. This marks the colorway's third release since its original 2003 debut.

Air Jordan 8 "Chrome"

The Air Jordan 8 originally debuted in 1993 during Michael Jordan's third straight championship run. "Chrome" came years later, built on the same black leather base used for other early colorways. Instead of bold accent colors, it kept things mostly grayscale.

A paint stroke pattern filled the midsole in black, white, and gray tones. The shiny chrome buckles became the shoe's most recognizable detail. Kobe Bryant wore the pair during a playoff run, which added to its reputation over time.

That moment helped the colorway build a lasting following. The Air Jordan 8's dual strap design and padded collar remain unchanged for this release. Those features have defined the model since the early 1990s. Returning now keeps that history intact for new buyers.

Overall, this release is going to make older sneakerheads feel a tinge of nostalgia and reintroduce the pair to newer sneakerheads.