Air Jordan 14 "Chartreuse" Lands With A Confirmed Release Date

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-14-chartreuse-sneaker-news
Image via zSneakerHeadz
The Air Jordan 14 "Chartreuse" is making its first-ever retro return after originally launching back in 2005.

The Air Jordan 14 "Chartreuse" will return on January 16th, 2027 per zSneakerHeadz. This will mark the colorway's first-ever retro since debuting in 2005.

The Air Jordan 14 debuted in 1998 and was designed by Tinker Hatfield. Hatfield drew inspiration from Michael Jordan's love for Ferrari. The "Chartreuse" wasn't part of that original 1998 to 1999 run. It first released in 2005 alongside a separate white leather pair.

The shoe stood out for its muted approach compared to other releases that year. A tonal grey suede upper covers most of the build. Black midsoles pair with subtle hits of chartreuse green throughout. Those green accents show up on the jumpman badge, heel, and tongue.

Jordan Brand has been digging deeper into its archive recently. This pair fits that broader pattern of older colorways returning to shelves. It also was notably the first Air Jordan 14 colorway to ever get a retro. That gives it a specific place in the model's history.

The 2027 version is expected to stay close to the original 2005 pair. The shape itself is expected to be updated for this release. The shoe will be available through Nike, Foot Locker, Shiekh, Finish Line, Hibbett, and DSG.

Read More: Don Toliver Shows Off His New "Octane" Porsche 918 Spyder

Air Jordan 14 "Chartreuse"

The original 2005 release also doubled as a lifestyle drop at the time. Matching apparel released alongside the shoe back then. It's unclear whether that same approach returns for 2027.

Either way, the silhouette keeps its signature design language intact. A sculpted midsole and shield emblem sit at the collar, both tied to the Ferrari inspiration. A layered upper defines the shoe's overall build.

Also a black midsole and chrome midfoot plate round out the lower half. Additionally, full family sizing is expected to be part of the release. Since this marks the colorway's first retro, comparisons to the 2005 pair are inevitable. Not every colorway earns a second run, which makes this one notable.

Read More: Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Under Fire For Attending Trump's UFC Freedom 250

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-14-chartreuse-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 14 "Chartreuse" Receives A Rumored Release Date
air-jordan-14-chartreuse-sneaker-news Sneakers The Air Jordan 14 "Chartreuse" Is Finally Getting Its First Retro
air-jordan-4-white-laser-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 4 "White Laser" Set To Return For The First Time Ever
HFk9zOrWUAAy4hK Sneakers The Air Jordan 10 "Red Steel" Is Coming Back After Over 20 Years
Comments 0