Air Jordan 14 "Chartreuse" Lands With A Confirmed Release Date

The Air Jordan 14 "Chartreuse" will return on January 16th, 2027 per zSneakerHeadz. This will mark the colorway's first-ever retro since debuting in 2005.

The Air Jordan 14 debuted in 1998 and was designed by Tinker Hatfield. Hatfield drew inspiration from Michael Jordan's love for Ferrari. The "Chartreuse" wasn't part of that original 1998 to 1999 run. It first released in 2005 alongside a separate white leather pair.

The shoe stood out for its muted approach compared to other releases that year. A tonal grey suede upper covers most of the build. Black midsoles pair with subtle hits of chartreuse green throughout. Those green accents show up on the jumpman badge, heel, and tongue.

Jordan Brand has been digging deeper into its archive recently. This pair fits that broader pattern of older colorways returning to shelves. It also was notably the first Air Jordan 14 colorway to ever get a retro. That gives it a specific place in the model's history.

The 2027 version is expected to stay close to the original 2005 pair. The shape itself is expected to be updated for this release. The shoe will be available through Nike, Foot Locker, Shiekh, Finish Line, Hibbett, and DSG.

Air Jordan 14 "Chartreuse"

The original 2005 release also doubled as a lifestyle drop at the time. Matching apparel released alongside the shoe back then. It's unclear whether that same approach returns for 2027.

Either way, the silhouette keeps its signature design language intact. A sculpted midsole and shield emblem sit at the collar, both tied to the Ferrari inspiration. A layered upper defines the shoe's overall build.