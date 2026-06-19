He made a statement explaining why he decided to attend, while admonishing the remarks about former First Lady Michelle Obama.

"For context: I resigned in protest from Reddit (the company I co-founded and built for over a decade) specifically to push it to curb communities for hate and violence on the site," he said. An X user replied with a question. "Why didn't you stay at Reddit and fight while you were in a position to do something about it?" Ohanian answered, "Because resigning in protest actually got the change I wanted. Being 1 vote out of 5 didn't."

Ohanian added, "I attended the UFC event via invitation from TKO/IMG leadership (I own 5 pro sports teams + a league). I was already on my way home when those comments were made and was glad to see Dana condemn them." Some social media users called him out over resigning from Reddit due to the lack of diversity in its leadership as well as the racial intolerance on the site. At the time, he was a board member and wanted a Black prospect to take his place.

Before the gossip got any more out of hand, Ohanian emerged on X with an explanation. While he didn't speak on his or Williams' thoughts on Trump, he did say his appearance at UFC Freedom 250 was all business. "Lot of people asking me to comment," he began. "Yes, that fighter's slur about former First Lady Michelle Obama was vile and inappropriate." Ohanian was referring to Josh Hokit's insulting remarks that stunned viewers.

The UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House may be behind us, but the conversations about guests, including Alexis Ohanian, haven't ceased. The co-founder of Reddit and husband to tennis champion and icon Serena Williams has been on the receiving end of criticism after the public learned that he attended the event. Many celebrities and notable figures who accepted invites have been debated online, and Ohanian and his wife found themselves accused of being MAGA Trump supporters. The public questioned why he would be there, especially given certain movements and policies he had seemed to support in the past that don't align with Trump.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.