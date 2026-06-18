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UFC Freedom 250
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Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Under Fire For Attending Trump's UFC Freedom 250
He made a statement explaining why he decided to attend, while admonishing the remarks about former First Lady Michelle Obama.
By
Erika Marie
June 18, 2026