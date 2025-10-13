Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Confronts Stephen A Smith About Shady Super Bowl Remarks

May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith (right) talks to New York Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson during warmups before game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Following Serena Williams' Super Bowl cameo, Stephen A Smith questioned why she's still "worried" about her rumored ex, Drake.

Last week, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian appeared on First Take, where he decided to confront Stephen A Smith for some remarks he made about his wife's Super Bowl cameo. "If I'm married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his ass," Smith said back in February. “Cause clearly you don't belong with me. What you worried about him for and you're with me? Bye. Bye.”

“Stephen A., I think you had some marriage advice for me,” Ohanian said playfully on First Take, as seen in a clip shared by Victor Baez on X. “I was hoping you were going to be here. … I was gonna ask, cause, you hadn’t been married before, right? Cause I give advice to plenty of founders who want to build billion-dollar companies. And the reason I do that is because I build billion-dollar companies, so I generally try to stay in my lane.”

In response, Smith joked that he's "not qualified" to give Ohanian marriage advice, adding that "headlines are headlines."

Serena Williams Super Bowl

Smith later addressed the moment on The Stephen A. Smith Show, making it clear that he didn't mean any harm.

“Serena Williams, you know, she is married to a millionaire, Alexis Ohanian, and he came on First Take today,” he began. “People are talking about how he came at me, and took a sly dig because of what I said when Serena Williams went on stage performing at the Super Bowl. I’ve never met this man I wish I was in the studio today, but I’m not. … It would have been nice to meet him, I don’t know the man. I have nothing against him whatsoever.”

“When Super Bowl Sunday took place, when Kendrick Lamar was performing, Serena Williams came on stage, dancing to all of that,” Smith continued. “According to the reports, and stuff like that, she’s the ex of Drake. Essentially, what I said was, ‘Why that energy for an ex?’ … If that was my wife, I don’t want to see that. Because of that, that’s what he was alluding to. I’m glad that it didn’t escalate or anything like that. He is her husband, he loves her dearly. They have two wonderful children together, and I have absolutely no issue with him whatsoever with him wanting to address that situation with me.”

