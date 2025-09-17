Stephen A Smith's Ridiculous Yearly Salary With ESPN & SiriusXM Revealed

NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State at Notre Dame
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Sports personality Stephen A. Smith arrives before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The news comes after Stephen A Smith's "First Take" co-host, Molly Qerim, announced her surprise departure.

Stephen A Smith is reportedly earning nearly $40 million per year, according to The Athletic. He has lucrative contracts with both ESPN and SiriusXM. For the former, he recently inked a $105 million deal with the company, while he has a $36 million, three-year deal with the latter. On top of that, he brings in approximately $7 million a year from his podcast, The Stephen A. Smith Show, which he posts on YouTube.

Smith and ESPN announced their five-year deal in March. The contract gives Smith the freedom to pursue other opportunities in politics, entertainment, and more. As for SiriusXM, the two sides announced that agreement, earlier this month. “I’ve spent my career speaking my mind, asking tough questions, and zeroing in on the issues that matter most,” Smith said in a statement at the time. “Whether it’s my new sports show on Mad Dog Sports Radio or talking politics on P.O.T.U.S., I’m here to challenge, entertain, and engage SiriusXM listeners.”

Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to the news. "In my opinion…..just reinforces why I don’t need ESPN or SiriusXM for sports information. I don’t know anyone that enjoys listening to Smith," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Never did anyone so unskilled in their craft relative to pay, exist.."

Read More: Stephen A Smith Bids Emotional Farewell To Molly Qerim On "First Take"

Molly Qerim "First Take"

The news about Stephen A Smith's salary comes after his First Take co-host, Molly Qerim, announced her departure from the show, earlier this week. She surprised fans with the news in a post on social media, which prompted Smith to address the situation to open their show the following morning.

“She’s hosted ‘First Take’ for 10 years and elevated the show with her grace, her expertise, her incomparable kindness,” Smith said, as caught by New York Daily News. “She’s been an enormous part of our success for a decade. Not only did she keep me and many others in line, she did it with dignity, class, and kindness, to say the least. We’ll miss her.” He didn't provide an explanation for her decision.

Read More: Stephen A Smith Slams Those Celebrating Charlie Kirk’s “Horrific” Murder

