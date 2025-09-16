Stephen A Smith paid tribute to Molly Qerim on Tuesday's episode of First Take after his longtime co-host announced her departure from the show on social media. He reflected on their time together at the start of the episode, labeling her a "friend." Qerim originally joined First Take back in 2015.

“She’s hosted ‘First Take’ for 10 years and elevated the show with her grace, her expertise, her incomparable kindness,” Smith said, as caught by New York Daily News. “She’s been an enormous part of our success for a decade. Not only did she keep me and many others in line, she did it with dignity, class, and kindness, to say the least. We’ll miss her.”

Why Is Molly Qerim Leaving ESPN?

Smith added more context on his radio show afterward. "Last night, she abruptly resigned as the host of the show," Smith said. "And to say that I'm quite sad about it is an understatement. Molly is a friend, Molly is a co-worker. Molly is somebody that I have leaned on on many occasions in the past, as she has done when it comes to me. We have been partners on the show for the last 10 years. And, a lot of times some of these things happen, and it's just uncomfortable to see. The details, quite frankly, are none of ya'll business, but it's not as if I know all the details. There was a contract negotiation that was going on. ESPN certainly did not want to lose her, but in the end, she made a decision to walk away from the show, effective immediately."

Qerim made the announcement by surprise on social media. “Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career,” she wrote. “Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports — and with all of you, the best fans in the world.” While she didn't provide any further details, she concluded by telling her followers to "stay tuned."

Burke Magnus, ESPN’s president of content, addressed the situation in a statement on X (formerly Twitter). “Molly has been an integral part of ESPN since 2006 and a key driver of First Take’s success since joining as host a decade ago,” he wrote. “She elevated the show with her poise, skill and professionalism, while supporting others as a kind and encouraging teammate. We respect Molly’s decision, wish her the best in the future, and thank her for her extraordinary daily commitment to sports fans and ESPN.”