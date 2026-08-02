Kobe's "Lord of the Rings" Air Force 1 Is Finally Here

The Nike Kobe Air Force 1 Low Protro "Lord of the Rings" officially releases August 1st. It'll be available through Nike, Foot Locker, and Shiekh for $155.

The story behind this one goes back to July 2002. Kobe Bryant made a surprise appearance at Harlem's Rucker Park for the Entertainer's Basketball Classic. He was fresh off winning his third straight championship with the Lakers, and his adidas deal had just ended days earlier.

Kobe reportedly showed up without proper shoes to play in. He ended up borrowing a white and orange Nike Air Force 1 Mid from someone at the park. Wearing borrowed sneakers, he dropped 31 points in front of one of basketball's toughest streetball crowds.

That performance earned him a new nickname. Legendary Rucker Park announcer Hannibal dubbed him "Lord of the Rings," a nod to his three straight titles. The moment became one of the more memorable stories in Kobe's pre-Nike career, well before he officially signed with the brand.

Nike Kobe Air Force 1 Low Protro “Lord Of The Rings”

This release brings that exact moment back to life. It's dressed in the same White and Safety Orange colorway Kobe wore that day at Rucker Park. Orange detailing hits the outsole, lining, and stitching throughout the shoe.

"NYC" lettering appears on the heel alongside a small Mamba logo, tying the design directly back to that Harlem court. It's a subtle way of honoring both the location and the nickname in one release.

This marks the latest addition to Nike's growing Kobe Air Force 1 Protro line, joining past releases like "Mamba Mentality" and "Forever." The shoe will also come in grade school sizing for $105.

Given how much history is packed into this one, it's shaping up to be one of the more meaningful Kobe releases of the year. Overall, Nike is honoring Kobe's legacy in the best way possible. These releases are tapping into nostalgia while resulting in clean sneakers.