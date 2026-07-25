This Dunk Low Honors Kobe's Real Bond With FC Barcelona

BY Ben Atkinson
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Basketball Players Attend 'House of Hoops' Contest by Foot Locker
BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 06: Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers attends the 'House of Hoops' contest by Foot Locker on October 6, 2010 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Robert Marquardt/WireImage)

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The FC Barcelona x Kobe Bryant x Nike Dunk Low Protro releases September, tied to Kobe's longtime connection with the club.

New images just surfaced for the FC Barcelona x Kobe Bryant x Nike Dunk Low Protro "Black/Field Purple." It drops September 4th per Sneaker Bar Detroit.

The shoe features a dark patent leather upper. Purple overlays cover the swoosh, heel, and eyelets. Thick purple laces add a bold finishing touch. A matching purple outsole ties the design together.

This release connects to Kobe's real bond with FC Barcelona. Kobe followed the club closely for years, starting in the mid 2000s. He grew close with players like Ronaldinho during that time. That friendship later led to a meeting with a young Lionel Messi. Kobe even appeared on a magazine cover in full Barca gear. His admiration for the club never really faded.

This shoe builds on Nike's ongoing Kobe and Barca partnership. The two brands already linked up on jerseys before this. That collaboration used Kobe's Mamba branding in place of the swoosh. This Dunk Low continues that same spirit through footwear.

The dark and purple color scheme nods to his Lakers legacy. It also fits naturally with Barca's own color palette. Fans of both basketball and soccer are paying attention. The mix of two fanbases makes this release stand out.

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FC Barcelona x Kobe Bryant x Nike Dunk Low Protro “Black/Field Purple”
kobe-bryant-nike-dunk-low-protro-fc-barcelona-iv7508-001
Image via NOIRFONCESHOP

The patent leather that gives the shoe a glossy finish is a flashy detail that adds something premium to the shoes. That texture makes the dark base pop under light.

Purple accents show up in several spots across the upper. The swoosh, eyelets, and heel tab all carry that same shade. Laces come in a thick, rope like style for contrast. The outsole matches in purple too, keeping the look consistent.

Small gold detailing appears near the heel as a subtle touch. That nods to championship style branding often tied to Kobe. Nothing about the build looks overly complicated or busy. The colors do most of the storytelling here. Fans familiar with both Kobe and Barça will notice the symbolism. It's a quiet tribute built into a simple color scheme.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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