This Drake x FC Barcelona ICEMAN Concept Kit Just Went Viral

Drake's Iceman album drops May 15th, and the internet is already running with the concept. Artists Asher Hyde and Jeff Cole put together a viral concept kit imagining what it would look like if Drake took over the FC Barcelona jersey for El Clasico. The result is one of the more creative pieces of fan design to circulate in a while.

To be clear, this is a concept and nothing more. FC Barcelona has not produced this kit. Drake hasn't officially collaborated with the club on anything. But the imagery spread fast anyway, and it's not hard to see why.

Drake is photographed in the kit alongside Lamine Yamal, the teenage star who has become one of the most exciting players in world football. The two of them together in the Iceman-branded jersey made for a compelling image that was always going to travel.

The kit leans into the album's icy theme. Blue and white horizontal stripes, "Iceman" replacing the usual chest sponsor, clean Nike branding throughout. It looks like something that could actually exist. Which is probably why it spread the way it did.

Drake's Iceman rollout has been one of the more elaborate in recent memory. Frozen courtside seats at a Raptors game, concept art buried inside an ice block in Toronto, and now a viral concept kit five days before the drop. May 15th is almost here.

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Drake ICEMAN FC Barcelona

The FC Barcelona concept kit was designed by Asher Hyde and Jeff Cole as a creative exercise. It imagines what a Drake x Barca collaboration might actually look like. The design pulls from Barcelona's classic blue and white stripe identity. "Iceman" replaces the Spotify chest sponsor in a matching font. Nike branding stays in place throughout.

Drake's Iceman is his first solo album since For All the Dogs in 2023. The rollout has been intentionally theatrical from the start with ice installations, buried release dates, and now a viral concept kit. Whether any official merch or collaboration comes from this remains to be seen.

Overall the concept alone was enough to get people talking.