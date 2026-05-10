Nike Confirms SNKRS App Is Not Going Anywhere

BY Ben Atkinson
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Nike has confirmed to Complex that the SNKRS app is not going away, clarifying that the Nike App and engineering teams have been combined.

After a week of speculation, Nike has come forward with an official response and sneakerheads can breathe a little easier. The SNKRS app isn't going anywhere.

A source at Nike confirmed to Complex that the company has combined its Nike App and SNKRS engineering teams into one unified group. The goal is straightforward: serve consumers better, reduce internal handoffs, and operate more efficiently. It's a restructure, not a shutdown.

Nike also addressed the app's future directly. "SNKRS remains a critical tool in our digital marketplace strategy," the source said. Also that the platform will deliver curated launches alongside always-on assortments, rich storytelling, a seamless shopping experience, and deeper connections to in-person events going forward.

The statement closed with a firm commitment. "We remain deeply committed to SNKRS and to providing best in-class engineering support to create a seamless consumer experience."

That's about as clear as it gets. The layoffs that hit the SNKRS team last week were real and significant. Reports suggested up to 90% of the launch-connected teams were cut. But what Nike is saying now is that the people building the app are being folded into a larger combined team.

For sneakerheads who rely on SNKRS for every major drop, this is the news they needed to hear. The app has been the center of Nike's launch ecosystem for nearly a decade, and it sounds like it's staying exactly there.

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Nike SNKRS Statement

The confusion around SNKRS started last week when reports emerged that Nike had laid off an estimated 90% of the teams connected to SNKRS launches. A LinkedIn post from a former Principal Engineer described the org as "obliterated." Of course this sent the sneaker community into a spiral of speculation about the app's future.

Further, third-party platforms like EQL and Shopify were floated as potential replacements for Nike's launch infrastructure. Nike's response this week draws a clear line between the team restructure and the app itself.

While the engineering function still exists, it's just been reorganized under a single roof with the Nike App team. SNKRS is staying. How it operates behind the scenes is just changing.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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