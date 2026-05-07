Tracy Morgan Reveals The Extreme Way He Buys Sneakers

BY Ben Atkinson
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NBA: Playoffs-Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks
May 6, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Actor Tracy Morgan sits court side during game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
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Tracy Morgan appeared on Complex's Sneaker Shopping at Flight Club and compared his bulk sneaker-buying habits to shopping at Costco.

Tracy Morgan stopped by Complex's Sneaker Shopping at Flight Club in New York City, and his approach to buying sneakers is pretty much what you'd expect from him.

When the total came out to $1,600, Morgan didn't blink. Cash or card, same difference. He picked up a mix of Nikes, Jordans, and Adidas across the session and treated the whole thing like a routine errand.

The Costco comparison came up naturally as he buys sneakers the same way most people buy household supplies. In bulk, all at once, without overthinking it.

Part of the reason is simple: Morgan has a lot of kids. Keeping everyone in fresh sneakers adds up fast, and bulk buying is just the practical solution. It's less about collecting and more about keeping the whole household stocked.

He also mentioned buying two pairs of rare Kobe Bruce Lee editions for every player on the New York Knicks roster at one point, which gives you a sense of the scale he's operating at when he really wants to do something nice.

Overall the episode is a fun watch. Morgan is naturally funny without trying, and his straightforward attitude toward spending money on sneakers makes for a refreshing change of pace compared to the usual collector conversation.

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How Tracy Morgan Buys Sneakers

Complex's Sneaker Shopping is one of the most well-known celebrity video series on YouTube, filmed at Flight Club in New York City with host Joe La Puma. Guests browse the store, pick out pairs, and talk through their sneaker history along the way.

Tracy Morgan's episode stands out for being real as he's not talking about grails or resale value or limited drops. He's talking about buying shoes for his kids and keeping things simple.

Morgan grew up in the Bronx, where sneakers have always been a big part of the culture. His relationship with them comes from that place, not from collector culture. That makes his episode feel a little different.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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