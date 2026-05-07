Tracy Morgan Reveals The Extreme Way He Buys Sneakers

Tracy Morgan stopped by Complex's Sneaker Shopping at Flight Club in New York City, and his approach to buying sneakers is pretty much what you'd expect from him.

When the total came out to $1,600, Morgan didn't blink. Cash or card, same difference. He picked up a mix of Nikes, Jordans, and Adidas across the session and treated the whole thing like a routine errand.

The Costco comparison came up naturally as he buys sneakers the same way most people buy household supplies. In bulk, all at once, without overthinking it.

Part of the reason is simple: Morgan has a lot of kids. Keeping everyone in fresh sneakers adds up fast, and bulk buying is just the practical solution. It's less about collecting and more about keeping the whole household stocked.

He also mentioned buying two pairs of rare Kobe Bruce Lee editions for every player on the New York Knicks roster at one point, which gives you a sense of the scale he's operating at when he really wants to do something nice.

Overall the episode is a fun watch. Morgan is naturally funny without trying, and his straightforward attitude toward spending money on sneakers makes for a refreshing change of pace compared to the usual collector conversation.

How Tracy Morgan Buys Sneakers

Complex's Sneaker Shopping is one of the most well-known celebrity video series on YouTube, filmed at Flight Club in New York City with host Joe La Puma. Guests browse the store, pick out pairs, and talk through their sneaker history along the way.

Tracy Morgan's episode stands out for being real as he's not talking about grails or resale value or limited drops. He's talking about buying shoes for his kids and keeping things simple.