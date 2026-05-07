A$AP Rocky's Post-Met Gala Fit Is Exactly What You'd Hope

BY Ben Atkinson
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The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: A$AP Rocky attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
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A$AP Rocky was spotted in New York City after the Met Gala wearing Prada America's Cup sneakers and an ALO zip-up jacket.

The Met Gala is one thing. What you wear after is another conversation entirely. A$AP Rocky stepped out post-Met Gala in New York City and the fit was as good as anything he wore inside the event just in a completely different direction.

Rocky kept it simple. Navy ALO zip-up jacket, white pants, Prada America's Cup sneakers on his feet, and a black Chanel backpack slung over one shoulder. He was walking the streets of New York next to a Citi Bike rack looking like he had nowhere to be and all the time in the world to get there.

The Prada America's Cup is the right call for a post-event city walk. It's a classic technical sneaker that's been part of Rocky's rotation for years. Of course, Rocky's been involved with Prada for years now, so the pairing continues to make sense.

The ALO jacket keeps the whole look athletic without going full athleisure. White pants clean it up. The Chanel bag is the luxury anchor that ties it all together.

There's a version of this outfit that a lot of people could pull off. Then there's Rocky's version: blunt in hand, gold Chanel coin purse swinging from his fingers, walking through midtown like it's nothing.

Read More: The Story Behind Andre Drummond's Air Jordan 10 "Double Nickel" Is Too Good

A$AP Rocky's Post-Met Gala Outfit

The Prada America's Cup sneaker has been in rotation for serious fashion people since the late 1990s. Originally designed for competitive sailing, the shoe crossed over into streetwear through its technical build.

It has a nylon and leather upper, chunky rubber sole, and clean branding that sits somewhere between sport and luxury. It's the kind of shoe that works because it isn't trying too hard.

ALO is a premium activewear brand known for clean, performance-influenced pieces that translate well into everyday wear. Rocky pairing ALO with Prada and Chanel is a casual luxury move that looks effortless but requires a specific understanding of how those pieces work together.

That understanding is exactly what separates his fits from everyone else's.

Read More: Jay-Z Wore The V.A.A. Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" Courtside At Knicks Win

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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