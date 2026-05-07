A$AP Rocky's Post-Met Gala Fit Is Exactly What You'd Hope

The Met Gala is one thing. What you wear after is another conversation entirely. A$AP Rocky stepped out post-Met Gala in New York City and the fit was as good as anything he wore inside the event just in a completely different direction.

Rocky kept it simple. Navy ALO zip-up jacket, white pants, Prada America's Cup sneakers on his feet, and a black Chanel backpack slung over one shoulder. He was walking the streets of New York next to a Citi Bike rack looking like he had nowhere to be and all the time in the world to get there.

The Prada America's Cup is the right call for a post-event city walk. It's a classic technical sneaker that's been part of Rocky's rotation for years. Of course, Rocky's been involved with Prada for years now, so the pairing continues to make sense.

The ALO jacket keeps the whole look athletic without going full athleisure. White pants clean it up. The Chanel bag is the luxury anchor that ties it all together.

There's a version of this outfit that a lot of people could pull off. Then there's Rocky's version: blunt in hand, gold Chanel coin purse swinging from his fingers, walking through midtown like it's nothing.

A$AP Rocky's Post-Met Gala Outfit

The Prada America's Cup sneaker has been in rotation for serious fashion people since the late 1990s. Originally designed for competitive sailing, the shoe crossed over into streetwear through its technical build.

It has a nylon and leather upper, chunky rubber sole, and clean branding that sits somewhere between sport and luxury. It's the kind of shoe that works because it isn't trying too hard.

ALO is a premium activewear brand known for clean, performance-influenced pieces that translate well into everyday wear. Rocky pairing ALO with Prada and Chanel is a casual luxury move that looks effortless but requires a specific understanding of how those pieces work together.