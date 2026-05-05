A$AP Rocky Adorably Hypes Up Rihanna As They Close Out Met Gala In Style

BY Ben Atkinson
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The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: ASAP Rocky and Rihanna attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
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Rihanna closed out the 2026 Met Gala in a Maison Margiela gown with A$AP Rocky summing up her look in six words on the red carpet.

Rihanna closed out the 2026 Met Gala the same way she always does: arriving late, looking incredible, and making everyone forget every other look from the night.

She arrived over an hour after the rest of the A-list guests had gone inside, after the Vogue livestream had already ended. That's just how Rihanna operates. She showed up arm-in-arm with A$AP Rocky, and the internet did the rest.

When a reporter asked Rocky to describe Rihanna's look on the carpet, he kept it simple: "She's shining like a diamond." Pretty hard to argue with that.

Rihanna wore a Maison Margiela creation featuring over 115,000 crystal beads and antique jewels, with a bronze hooded cape that apparently took over 1,380 hours to make. Rocky went pink Chanel with black lapels, his own statement in a room full of them.

The couple's first carpet appearance since surviving a shooting at their Los Angeles home in March made this one feel heavier than a typical Met Gala entrance. They still showed up, still looked great, and still closed out the night on their own terms.

Rihanna has built one of the best Met Gala track records of anyone who's ever attended. This year was no different. Rocky's quote said everything that needed to be said about the whole night.

Read More: Beyonce's Diamond Skeleton Dress Steals The Show At The Met Gala Following 10-Year Hiatus

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky At Met Gala

Rihanna has been one of the most anticipated Met Gala guests for years now. She first attended back in 2007 and has been delivering iconic looks ever since.

The 2015 yellow Guo Pei coatdress with the enormous train is still one of the most talked-about Met Gala looks ever. Last year she used the carpet to announce her third pregnancy.

This year she showed up in Maison Margiela covered in over 115,000 crystals and antique jewels, with a sculpted bronze cape framing the whole look. A$AP Rocky went pink Chanel and kept it clean. They arrived last, as usual, and they looked better than everyone, as usual.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Heavily Insinuates Drake Is Dropping Something Today

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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