RZA Says A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Naming Their Son After Him Is An "Honor"

RZA says that it was an "honor" for A$AP Rocky and Rihanna to name their son after him. He discussed the move during an interview on The Jason Lee Show on Tuesday, even recalling how they met early in Rocky's career.

"I took that as an honor," he said. "I took that as an honor and respect and a blessing. A$AP, I've watched that young man just become who he is. I met him when he was younger. He actually said something that I was really impressed by, he was like, 'Yo, I'm gonna be the next you.' He was coming with the whole A$AP Mob. He said that right in my eyes, and I was like, 'Yo, rock the world.' And he did it. But I was so honored by that. It's not just a name, it's a title... I am honored that that name has fallen upon their child."

From there, Lee called up A$AP Rocky to bring him in on the conversation. “I’m named after one of the greatest rappers [Rakim], and my son, he’s named after one of the greatest producers and artists. So we had to carry on tradition," he said. Before hopping off the phone, he added: “Your blessing means a lot. You gotta meet little RZA though."

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna's Children

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna named their first son RZA Athelaston Mayers. He was born on May 19, 2022. They welcomed their second child, Riot, on Aug. 1, 2023, and their third child, Rocki, on Sept. 13, 2025. They began dating back in 2020, shortly after the start of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Rihanna recently posed alongside her daughter, Rocki, on the cover of W Magazine's latest issue. For the story, Rocky told the outlet about their favorite activities to do together. “We have so many of the same interests,” he said. “We were addicted to watching documentaries, like the Bob Marley one. Watching films together is so fun. We must’ve watched El Cantante 15 times.”