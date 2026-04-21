In September, Rihanna gave birth to her third child, a daughter named Rocki Irish. Despite being just 7 months old, she's already a cover star, proving that it runs in the family. The "Work" performer and her little one grace the cover of W Magazine's 2026 Pop Issue. The Fenty icon rocks a Dior jacket with a head-turning lilac hat, while Rocki wears a Dior diaper and an intricate white headpiece.

Rihanna shared the cover on Instagram today. "Cover girrrrrlz!!!," she captioned the post. "Baby Rocki served sumn serious on her first cover! came on set and shut her mama dowwwnn!!!! @wmag 🥹💞."

The Grammy winner's peers are showing her plenty of love in the comments section. "She looked dead into the camera & served. Ikdr niece!! 🥹🥹😍😍😍," Dreezy writes. "2 stunners 😍😍😍," Chloe Bailey claims. Kerry Washington says, "Come ONNNN."

Several of Rihanna's friends talked about her in the issue, including Mariah Carey, SZA, Mary J. Blige, and more. Her longtime boo, A$AP Rocky, also shared a few words about how she's inspired him over time.

Rihanna Home Shooting

“She has changed a lot because she became a mother in that time span, and that certainly changes you," he explained. "But this woman has always been magic. [...] Philosophically, the way she operates is on another level. She is the most charming and genuine person on Earth. Her energy is unmatched — one of a kind. I just adore her."

News of Rihanna and Rocki's W Magazine cover comes just a few weeks after a woman named Ivana Lisette Ortiz allegedly fired multiple rounds at her property in Los Angeles. Reportedly, Rihanna, her mother, A$AP Rocky, their kids, and staff members were home at the time of the shooting. Fortunately, nobody was injured.