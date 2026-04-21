Rihanna’s 7-Month-Old Daughter Rocki Graces First Magazine Cover

BY Caroline Fisher
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Rihanna Rocki Magazine Cover
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Rihanna attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
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Rihanna and her third child, Rocki Irish, are on the cover of the "W- Magazine" 2026 Pop Issue just months after her birth.

In September, Rihanna gave birth to her third child, a daughter named Rocki Irish. Despite being just 7 months old, she's already a cover star, proving that it runs in the family. The "Work" performer and her little one grace the cover of W Magazine's 2026 Pop Issue. The Fenty icon rocks a Dior jacket with a head-turning lilac hat, while Rocki wears a Dior diaper and an intricate white headpiece.

Rihanna shared the cover on Instagram today. "Cover girrrrrlz!!!," she captioned the post. "Baby Rocki served sumn serious on her first cover! came on set and shut her mama dowwwnn!!!! @wmag 🥹💞."

The Grammy winner's peers are showing her plenty of love in the comments section. "She looked dead into the camera & served. Ikdr niece!! 🥹🥹😍😍😍," Dreezy writes. "2 stunners 😍😍😍," Chloe Bailey claims. Kerry Washington says, "Come ONNNN."

Several of Rihanna's friends talked about her in the issue, including Mariah Carey, SZA, Mary J. Blige, and more. Her longtime boo, A$AP Rocky, also shared a few words about how she's inspired him over time.

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Rihanna Home Shooting

“She has changed a lot because she became a mother in that time span, and that certainly changes you," he explained. "But this woman has always been magic. [...] Philosophically, the way she operates is on another level. She is the most charming and genuine person on Earth. Her energy is unmatched — one of a kind. I just adore her."

News of Rihanna and Rocki's W Magazine cover comes just a few weeks after a woman named Ivana Lisette Ortiz allegedly fired multiple rounds at her property in Los Angeles. Reportedly, Rihanna, her mother, A$AP Rocky, their kids, and staff members were home at the time of the shooting. Fortunately, nobody was injured.

Ortiz is now facing charges of attempted murder, use of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and shooting into an inhabited dwelling with enhancements.

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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