Rihanna Reportedly Breaks Silence On Home Shooting Details In Police Report

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rihanna Breaks Silence Home Shooting Details Police Report
Oct 25, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Recording artist Rihanna watches the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Rihanna's reported testimony about the shooting at her home with A$AP Rocky emerged this week amid suspect Ivanna Ortiz's not guilty plea.

Rihanna has a beautiful family of three kids with her partner A$AP Rocky, but they recently experienced a dangerous situation that could've resulted in tragedy. Per a new police report this week obtained by The Los Angeles Times, fresh details emerged concerning her conversations with police officers about the shooting incident at her home earlier this month. Suspect Ivanna Lisette Ortiz recently pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

According to these police reports made public from a court filing earlier this week, the couple and their children were at the residence at the time of the shooting. RiRi reportedly stated that she and Rocky were in an Airstream trailer on the property at the time, which the shooter struck.

Her firsthand recounting is that her partner was sleeping when she "suddenly heard approximately ten loud sounds like something banging on metal." The singer reportedly woke the rapper up, "told him they were being shot at and pushed both of them to the ground."

Also, she reportedly recalled that they ran to their house to check on their three children. Per prosecutors, the Barbadian superstar's mother, two staff members, and two of her neighbors were home at the time of the shooting. Three bullets reportedly impacted the windshield and side of the Airstream (near where Rihanna was standing), but did not penetrate the trailer.

While this police report recently became public, the couple still hasn't publicly spoken out about the incident at press time. We will see if that changes soon.

Read More: Does Future Really Have More Classics Than Kendrick Lamar?

Who Is Ivanna Lisette Ortiz?
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Recordist artist Rihanna performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

The shooting suspect regarding Rihanna's home, Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, now awaits her fate in this case. She is reportedly a 35-year-old speech-language pathologist who now risks losing her license over this case, regardless of the legal matter's conclusion.

As new details and court developments continue to emerge, fans just hope Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and their family are doing okay despite the circumstances. Folks haven't heard specific updates on them since the shooting, although they presumably left Los Angeles shortly after the incident. It's looking like a long road ahead for all parties, but at least no one was injured in this attack.

Read More: Young Thug Started To Give Enough Of A F*ck On “Slime Season 3”

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Rihanna A$AP Rocky Could Have Been Hit Music Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Could Have “Easily” Been Hit By Bullets During Shooting
Rihanna Suspected Shooter Risks Losing Custody Child Music Rihanna's Suspected Shooter Risks Losing Custody Of Her Child
2025 CFDA Awards - Arrivals Music Rihanna's House Shooter Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Murder
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Comments 0