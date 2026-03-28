Rihanna Reportedly Breaks Silence On Home Shooting Details In Police Report

According to these police reports made public from a court filing earlier this week, the couple and their children were at the residence at the time of the shooting. RiRi reportedly stated that she and Rocky were in an Airstream trailer on the property at the time, which the shooter struck.

Her firsthand recounting is that her partner was sleeping when she "suddenly heard approximately ten loud sounds like something banging on metal." The singer reportedly woke the rapper up, "told him they were being shot at and pushed both of them to the ground."

Also, she reportedly recalled that they ran to their house to check on their three children. Per prosecutors, the Barbadian superstar's mother, two staff members, and two of her neighbors were home at the time of the shooting. Three bullets reportedly impacted the windshield and side of the Airstream (near where Rihanna was standing), but did not penetrate the trailer.

While this police report recently became public, the couple still hasn't publicly spoken out about the incident at press time. We will see if that changes soon.

Who Is Ivanna Lisette Ortiz?

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Recordist artist Rihanna performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

The shooting suspect regarding Rihanna's home, Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, now awaits her fate in this case. She is reportedly a 35-year-old speech-language pathologist who now risks losing her license over this case, regardless of the legal matter's conclusion.