Rihanna's House Shooter Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Murder

BY Cole Blake
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Rihanna attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
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Ivanna Lisette Ortiz is facing tons of charges, including attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and more.

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, the woman police have accused of allegedly shooting at Rihanna's home in Beverly Hills, has pleaded not guilty to the crime. According to the Los Angeles Times, she entered the plea in court on Wednesday, March 25, while facing numerous charges, including attempted murder. She is currently residing behind bars on $1.875 million bail and could end up facing life in prison.

Authorities originally arrested Ortiz shortly after the attack, in which she allegedly fired 10 shots at Rihanna's property from her car. The singer and her partner, A$AP Rocky, hid inside a camper in the driveway during the incident.

Overall, Ortiz faces one count of attempted murder, 10 felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and three felony counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman explained the charges in a press conference days after the shooting. "Rihanna was there with her partner, her three children, her mother, and two staff people, representing eight of the 10 of the counts of dealing with an assault with a semi-automatic firearm," he said at the time. "In addition, Ms. Ortiz is accused of firing at a neighboring residence that had two additional individuals."

Read More: Authorities Reveal Suspect's Identity In Rihanna's House Shooting

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz's Facebook Posts

It's unclear exactly why Ivanna Lisette Ortiz would've wanted to shoot Rihanna, but shortly after her arrest, several of her concerning Facebook posts began going viral on social media. "@badgalriri Are you there? Cause I was waiting for your AIDS 5-head self to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I'm not at," she wrote in one of them.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell confirmed that authorities were later aware of her bizarre social media posts. "My understanding is the person drove here from Florida. How long they've been in the area … I don't have that information," he said. "They're working on that. That would be part of the whole motive, why the person came out here. We haven't established a motive, we do know, and are aware of, social media posts that had been made that they're looking into further."

Read More: Dispatch Audio Reveals New Insight Into Rihanna’s Home Shooting

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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