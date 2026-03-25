Rihanna's House Shooter Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Murder

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, the woman police have accused of allegedly shooting at Rihanna's home in Beverly Hills, has pleaded not guilty to the crime. According to the Los Angeles Times, she entered the plea in court on Wednesday, March 25, while facing numerous charges, including attempted murder. She is currently residing behind bars on $1.875 million bail and could end up facing life in prison.

Authorities originally arrested Ortiz shortly after the attack, in which she allegedly fired 10 shots at Rihanna's property from her car. The singer and her partner, A$AP Rocky, hid inside a camper in the driveway during the incident.

Overall, Ortiz faces one count of attempted murder, 10 felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and three felony counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman explained the charges in a press conference days after the shooting. "Rihanna was there with her partner, her three children, her mother, and two staff people, representing eight of the 10 of the counts of dealing with an assault with a semi-automatic firearm," he said at the time. "In addition, Ms. Ortiz is accused of firing at a neighboring residence that had two additional individuals."

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz's Facebook Posts

It's unclear exactly why Ivanna Lisette Ortiz would've wanted to shoot Rihanna, but shortly after her arrest, several of her concerning Facebook posts began going viral on social media. "@badgalriri Are you there? Cause I was waiting for your AIDS 5-head self to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I'm not at," she wrote in one of them.