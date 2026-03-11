On Sunday (March 8), multiple shots were fired at Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion. A woman named Ivanna Lisette Ortiz is accused of carrying out the attack. She is now facing several charges for it. These charges include 10 counts of assault on a person with a semiautomatic firearm and three counts of shooting at an inhabited vehicle or dwelling.

"Rihanna was there with her partner, her three children, her mother, and two staff people, representing eight of the 10 of the counts of dealing with an assault with a semi-automatic firearm," Nathan Hochman, Los Angeles County District Attorney, said of the ordeal earlier this week. "In addition, Ms. Ortiz is accused of firing at a neighboring residence that had two additional individuals."

“Opening fire in any populated neighborhood is extremely dangerous, puts lives at risk and will be fully prosecuted,” he wrote in a press release. “Thankfully, no one was injured in this shooting, but this careless violence will not be tolerated in our community. Such shooters will find their next destination to be our jails and prisons.”

Who Is Ivanna Lisette Ortiz?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 35th Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

Initially, the public knew little about where exactly Rihanna was during the shooting. Now, however, a law enforcement official tells the Los Angeles Times that she was in an Airstream trailer alongside her longtime partner, A$AP Rocky. According to the official, the two of them “easily could have been hit," as it's now riddled with bullet holes.

Ortiz, a licensed speech pathologist from Florida, is currently being held on $1.8 million bail. Her arraignment has been postponed to the end of the month. If convicted as charged, she faces life in prison.