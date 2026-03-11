Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Could Have “Easily” Been Hit By Bullets During Shooting

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rihanna A$AP Rocky Could Have Been Hit
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: (L-R) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
A law enforcement official recently shared new details of the shooting that took place outside of Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion this weekend.

On Sunday (March 8), multiple shots were fired at Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion. A woman named Ivanna Lisette Ortiz is accused of carrying out the attack. She is now facing several charges for it. These charges include 10 counts of assault on a person with a semiautomatic firearm and three counts of shooting at an inhabited vehicle or dwelling.

"Rihanna was there with her partner, her three children, her mother, and two staff people, representing eight of the 10 of the counts of dealing with an assault with a semi-automatic firearm," Nathan Hochman, Los Angeles County District Attorney, said of the ordeal earlier this week. "In addition, Ms. Ortiz is accused of firing at a neighboring residence that had two additional individuals."

“Opening fire in any populated neighborhood is extremely dangerous, puts lives at risk and will be fully prosecuted,” he wrote in a press release. “Thankfully, no one was injured in this shooting, but this careless violence will not be tolerated in our community. Such shooters will find their next destination to be our jails and prisons.”

Read More: Rihanna's Shooter Hit With Over A Dozen Charges On Top Of Attempted Murder

Who Is Ivanna Lisette Ortiz?
35th Gotham Film Awards - Arrivals
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 35th Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

Initially, the public knew little about where exactly Rihanna was during the shooting. Now, however, a law enforcement official tells the Los Angeles Times that she was in an Airstream trailer alongside her longtime partner, A$AP Rocky. According to the official, the two of them “easily could have been hit," as it's now riddled with bullet holes.

Ortiz, a licensed speech pathologist from Florida, is currently being held on $1.8 million bail. Her arraignment has been postponed to the end of the month. If convicted as charged, she faces life in prison.

It's unclear whether or not Ortiz has any personal connection to Rihanna or her loved ones. A Facebook profile that appears to belong to her features various posts referencing the hitmaker. In one, the poster told her to "say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me."

Read More: Lil Pump’s Attempt To Ragebait J. Cole Is As Embarrassing As His Career Trajectory

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
The Gotham Awards At Cipriani Wall Street On December 1st, 2025 In New York City Music Rihanna's Shooter Hit With Over A Dozen Charges On Top Of Attempted Murder
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals Music Woman Who Shot Up Rihanna’s Home All But Guaranteed To Stay In Jail As Authorities Issue Massive Bail Amount
Comments 0