Police have officially charged Ivana Ortiz with attempted murder following the shooting at Rihanna's house in Beverly Hills on Sunday. In turn, she's being held on $10,225,000 bail and remains in police custody.

Authorities have accused her of allegedly firing at least seven rounds from an assault rifle at the singer's home. Of those shots, one penetrated the house, while others hit the gate as well as an RV that was parked in the driveway.

After the incident, police arrested her as she was driving a Tesla. “When they pulled the suspect over and took her into custody, they searched the vehicle and located an assault rifle and seven casings,” said Armen Arias, an LAPD spokesperson.

While TMZ reports that Rihanna was home at the time of the attack, there were no reported injuries on the scene. It remains unclear whether A$AP Rocky or their three children were home as well. Rihanna has yet to publicly comment on the shooting.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been in a relationship since 2020. They welcomed their eldest son, RZA, in May 2022, their second son, Riot, in August 2023, and their daughter, Rocki, in 2025.

Ivana Ortiz's Facebook Posts

There is still no motive for the attack, but following Ivana Ortiz's arrest, fans on social media noticed that she had recently posted a bizarre message about Rihanna on Facebook. On February 23, she wrote: "@badgalriri Are you there? Cause I was waiting for your AIDS 5-head self to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I'm not at."